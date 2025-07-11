Finnish Literature Week opens in Hanoi

The Finnish Literature Week officially opened in Hanoi on July 11, offering Vietnamese readers an opportunity to explore Finland’s rich literary heritage through a diverse program of artistic and educational activities.

Running through July 20, the week-long celebration highlights the 80th anniversary of the first publication featuring the beloved Moomins, an iconic series of children’s books and comic strips created by renowned Finnish author and illustrator Tove Jansson.

Tove Marika Jansson (1914–2001) was a Swedish-speaking Finnish novelist, painter, illustrator, and comic strip author. She is best known as the creator of the Moomin books.

The inaugural Moomin story, titled “The Moomins and the Great Flood”, was published in 1945, introducing readers to a fanciful, poetic universe imbued with profound humanist themes, such as family, coming of age, and the universal longing for a place to call home.

Tove Jansson wrote and illustrated nine Moomin novels, including notable titles such as Comet in Moominland, Finn Family Moomintroll, and Moominvalley in November.

Kim Dong Publishing House has released all nine of Tove Jansson’s major Moomin works across eight volumes, translated by Vo Xuan Que and edited by Dr. Bui Viet Hoa.

In addition to exhibitions of illustrations and books, the Finnish Literature Week offers a range of interactive and enriching cultural experiences, including an exchange on reading with Mrs. Teija Norvanto, spouse of the Finnish Ambassador to Vietnam, hands-on workshops, and the launch of new books.

Jointly organized by Kim Dong Publishing House and the Embassy of Finland in Vietnam, the Finnish Literature Week offers a unique opportunity for Vietnamese readers, especially children, to discover a timeless literary treasure. Through the enchanting world of the Moomins, the event seeks to nurture a love of reading and promote enduring human values.

By Mai An—Translated by Kim Khanh