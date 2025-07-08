Miss Earth Vietnam 2025’s runner-up represents Vietnam at Miss Earth 2025

The 3rd runner-up of the recently concluded Miss Earth Vietnam 2025 beauty contest, Trinh My Anh, will represent Vietnam at the Miss Earth 2025 pageant, set to take place in the Philippines later this year.

The 3rd runner-up of the Miss Earth Vietnam 2025 beauty contest, Trinh My Anh, will represent Vietnam at the Miss Earth 2025 pageant, set to take place in the Philippines later this year.

Trinh My Anh, 22, comes from Hanoi. She is 1.72 meter tall with measurements of 85-64-95, known for her striking appearance, fluent in English, and experienced in beauty pageants. My Anh was previously among the top 35 finalists of Miss Vietnam 2022 and the top 36 contestants at Miss Grand Vietnam 2024.

Miss Earth is one of the Big Four international beauty pageants, alongside Miss World, Miss Universe, and Miss International. The international beauty pageant advocates for environmental awareness, conservation, and social responsibility.

Vietnam was the host country of Miss Earth 2023. The competition taking place in Nha Trang, Khanh Hoa Province attracted around 100 contestants from countries and territories worldwide. The second runner-up of Miss Ethnic Vietnam 2022, Thach Thu Thao, represented the country to compete at the international beauty pageant.

By Tieu Tan—Translated by Kim Khanh