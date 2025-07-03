Exhibition of country's achievement to mark National Day to take place in August

An exhibition honoring the country's achievements to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the National Day (September 2, 1945–2025) is scheduled to take place from August 28 to September 5 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Hanoi.

Standing Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh and Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh co-chaired a meeting with relevant ministries and agencies on preparations for the upcoming national exhibition on July 2.

The year 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the National Day, an important milestone that ushered in a profoundly significant era in the historical journey of the Vietnamese nation.

The upcoming exhibition, titled “80 Years of Independence, Freedom, and Happiness,” is a meaningful national event aimed at honoring the country’s most notable achievements throughout its development journey and highlighting the leadership role of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the governance and management of the State, and the unity, creativity, and efforts of the whole nation in the cause of national construction and development.

The exhibition also contributes to propagating and educating patriotic traditions, strengthening public trust in the nation's path of renewal and sustainable development. It presents an opportunity to highlight Vietnam’s dynamic transformation and its deepening integration into the global community.

Notably, as Vietnam continues to implement the goals outlined in its 10-year Socio-Economic Development Strategy for the 2021–2030 period and prepares for the 14th National Party Congress. The organization of the exhibition holds even greater significance in reviewing and summarizing the country’s journey so far, while also serving as a source of inspiration for innovation and creativity in the next stage of development.

Speaking at the meeting, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh emphasized that the Government places great trust and high expectations on ministries, departments, and local authorities to deliver an exhibition that is truly impressive and compelling to the Vietnamese people and international visitors, actively contributing to introducing achievements and images of the country and people of Vietnam.

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh, who also serves as Head of the Steering Committee for the Exhibition of National Achievements on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of National Day, signed a decision approving the organizational plan for the exhibition. Under the directive, the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism was designated as the lead coordinating agency.

The event will feature a wide range of display formats, including large-scale panels, photographs, drawings, documents, and historical artifacts. These will be complemented by technologies such as 3D mapping, virtual reality experiences, audiovisual and multimedia products, and the integration of digital and AI-powered applications.

The exhibition will be organized into several major thematic zones, including a general overview area, a green economy and clean energy section, aerospace and aviation industries, defense and security industries, an international exhibition area, and an area highlighting Vietnam’s 12 cultural and creative industries.

The exhibition will be divided into three main zones, including the general exhibition zone, themed “Vietnam—A Journey into a New Era”; the outdoor exhibition zone, titled “Integration and Development”; and the international exhibition zone, under the theme “Integration and Innovation,” which also highlights Vietnam’s 12 cultural and creative industries.

By Lam Nguyen—Translated by Kim Khanh