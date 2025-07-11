Vietnamese traditional music flourishing on international stage

Phuong My Chi has left a strong impression in “Sing!Asia 2025” with the song Bong Phu Hoa, deeply reflecting Vietnamese culture



“Sing!Asia 2025” is a regional music program held in China, convening talented young vocalists from nations including Thailand, Japan, Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia. This musical arena serves not only as a showcase for vocal prowess but also as a cultural crossroads where diverse national identities can shine through the universal language of music.

Phuong My Chi is the artist representing Vietnam in the competition. Having begun her career as a child prodigy known for her renditions of folk songs, Phuong My Chi has matured and developed powerfully, particularly within a musical style deeply influenced by traditional sounds.

Upon confirming her participation, the singer confided, “For me, every opportunity to perform on stage is a precious chance to show my international friends that Vietnam is a beautiful, culturally rich, and exceptionally hospitable nation.”

Her performances at “Sing!Asia 2025” have been impressive, deeply imbued with the colors of Vietnamese folk culture and garnering positive reactions. Her repertoire has included works such as Buon Trang (Selling the Moon), Rock Hat Gao (Rice Grain Rock), and a mashup of Ly Bac Bo (Northern Folk Song) and Day Xe Bo (Pushing the Ox-card).

Most recently, her performance of the song Bong Phu Hoa (Shadow of Transient World) left a profound impression on the audience. Inspired by “The Story of the Woman from Nam Xuong” – an outstanding work of Vietnamese literature – Bong Phu Hoa is a fusion of contemporary music and traditional cultural spirit, at once gentle and profound, familiar yet novel.

Notably, the young singer delivered a segment of the song in Mandarin Chinese, yet maintained her graceful melody and emotive voice, creating a moment of surprise and delight for viewers. Her decision to translate part of the performance into the host country’s language demonstrated an effort to build bridges, which, rather than diminishing her Vietnamese identity, helped to radiate its spirit to an international audience.

The phenomenon of domestic artists venturing into the global music arena is not new; prominent names like Dan Truong, Ha Tran, and Ho Quynh Huong have previously released albums and engaged in musical activities abroad. In reality, Vietnamese artists face numerous challenges when going global, chief among them being the task of identifying a competitive strength and musical direction.

Phuong My Chi is experimenting with combining a modern performance with traditional ‘Tuong’ art on the ‘Em Xinh Say Hi’ stage



In the highly competitive international music market, Vietnamese artists, despite considerable effort, have yet to make a major breakthrough. Today, however, artists – especially those of the younger generation – are beginning to find an effective path in their quest to captivate a global audience.

This path involves leveraging compositions that are rich in traditional cultural elements and possess unique characteristics, particularly works that blend folk influences with modern styles. Resounding successes in this vein include Hoa Minzy’s Bac Bling and Hoang Thuy Linh’s De Mi Noi Cho Ma Nghe (Let Me Tell You) and See Tinh (Lovesick).

The skillful infusion of traditional elements into music and art has captured significant attention, sparking interest and a desire among audiences, especially young people, to explore their national culture. This represents a promising development trajectory for Vietnamese music, allowing it to shape a distinct identity and confidently advance on the world music map.

Regardless of how far Phuong My Chi’s journey at “Sing!Asia 2025” extends, what the young singer has already demonstrated as well as the international support she has received validates her steadfast commitment to music imbued with a traditional spirit. She has affirmed her artistic courage and carved out her own unique mark. This serves as a positive signal for young artists today to follow in the footsteps of previous generations: to create and perform with vigor, all while preserving their precious national identity.

By Lan Vy – Translated by Thanh Tam