Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet appointed Deputy Secretary of HCMC Party Committee

The Politburo has appointed Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Member of the Standing Board of the HCMC Party Committee and Head of the Organization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee, as Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee for the 2020–2025 term.

Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Party Central Committee Secretary and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, presents the appointment decision to Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet.

The HCMC Party Committee convened the 4th Conference of the HCMC Party Executive Committee (2020–2025 tenure), chaired by Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Party Central Committee Secretary and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, on September 15.

Also in attendance were Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Party Central Committee Member, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, and Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee; Mr. Vo Van Minh, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council; Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the HCMC Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee; Mr. Dang Minh Thong, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee.

HCMC leaders congratulates Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet.

At the conference, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc announced the Politburo’s personnel decision to appoint Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet as Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee for the 2020–2025 term.

Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet Year of birth: 1976

Hometown: HCMC

Education: Master's in Political Economy; Bachelor's in Biology; Bachelor's in Public Administration

Political theory qualification: Advanced Level

Advanced Level Member of the Standing Board of the HCMC Party Committee (since August 2024)

Career Path 1996–2001: Worked with Hoc Mon District Youth Union; served as Deputy Secretary and Secretary of the District Youth Union.

2001–2007: Served at the HCMC Youth Union; held positions including Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Youth Union, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization Council, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Youth Union, and Member of the Central Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (2002–2007).

2008–2014: Held leadership roles in Hoc Mon District, including Vice Chairwoman of the District People's Committee, Deputy Secretary of the District Party Committee, and Chairwoman of the Hoc Mon District People's Committee.

2014–2016: Party Secretary and Director of the HCMC Department of Tourism; Deputy of the 14th National Assembly.

2016–2021: Full-time Deputy Head of the HCMC Delegation of the 14th National Assembly Deputies.

2021–2024: Full-time Deputy Head of the HCMC Delegation of the 15th National Assembly Deputies.

March 2024: Head of the Organization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee.

September 15, 2025: Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, 2020–2025 term.

By Van Minh – Translated by Thuy Doan