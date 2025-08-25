HCMC Party Chief Nguyen Van Nen assigned to another role

He is tasked with overseeing and directing the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee until the congress convenes.
On the morning of August 25, the Politburo held a conference in Ho Chi Minh City to announce and present the decision on personnel assignments.
Politburo member and Permanent Member of the Party Secretariat Tran Cam Tu; Politburo member, Party Central Committee Secretary and Head of the Party Central Organization Commission Le Minh Hung; Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen; Party Central Committee Secretary and Head of the Central Policy and Strategy Commission Tran Luu Quang; along with standing members of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and members of its Executive Commission attended the event.
At the conference, Mr. Nguyen Quang Duong, Member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Head of the Party Central Organization Commission, announced the Politburo’s decision on personnel appointment.
Under the decision, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, will end his membership in the Executive Committee and the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee and his role as Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2020–2025 term.
The Politburo has assigned Mr. Nguyen Van Nen to serve as Standing Member of the Document Subcommittee for the 14th National Party Congress. He has also been tasked with overseeing and directing the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee until the Congress convenes.