Standing Deputy PM visits flood-affected residents in Dak Lak

Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh presented gifts to residents evacuated from heavily flooded areas in Dong Hoa, encouraging them to overcome current difficulties to quickly stabilise their lives after the floods.

The Party and State will provide support for long-term livelihoods, restore production, and ensure people’s living standards, the official affirmed.

Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh also urged all-level authorities in Dak Lak to continue mobilising all resources, prioritising the safety and health of residents.

On this occasion, he visited forces involved in disaster response, encouraging them to overcome all difficulties and work at their highest capacity to support residents and mitigate damage.

As of 4 p.m. on November 21, floods, heavy rains, and landslides in Dak Lak had left multiple people dead or missing. Over 200,000 houses were submerged, forcing the relocation of more than 18,000 households, while 358 schools and 10 health stations were flooded or damaged. Total estimated losses from crops, livestock, and aquaculture are around VND2 trillion (US$75.9 million).

