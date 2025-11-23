PM chairs urgent online meeting from South Africa on flood response

In the face of extremely serious damage caused by floods, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who is now in South Africa to attend the G20 Summit, chaired an urgent online meeting in the early morning of November 23.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chairs an urgent online meeting from South Africa on flood response in the central region. (Photo: VNA)

The PM had a working session with leaders of ministries, agencies, and localities on the situation and urgent solutions to respond to floods and natural disasters in some central provinces.

The meeting was connected from South Africa with the Government Headquarters and the provinces of Khanh Hoa, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Lam Dong, and Tay Ninh, and the Civil Defence Command of Military Region 5. Deputy Prime Ministers, ministers, heads of ministry-level agencies and agencies under the Government; leaders of ministries, sectors, and agencies, members of the National Steering Committee for Civil Defense, and leaders of the provinces attended the event.

Opening the meeting, PM Pham Minh Chinh emphasized that the flood situation and the efforts to overcome the consequences of the floods have been closely directed by the Politburo and the Party General Secretary, with Politburo members sent to localities to direct, visit, encourage, and overcome the consequences. However, the situation is still very complicated; people are suffering very serious consequences in terms of human and property. Therefore, PM Pham Minh Chinh chaired this meeting to update the flood situation, as well as the implementation of tasks and solutions to prevent floods according to the direction of the Politburo, the Government, and the PM.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, since November 16, in Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Khanh Hoa, and Lam Dong provinces, heavy floods have occurred, with Dak Lak and Khanh Hoa experiencing floods exceeding the historical levels. Since November 21, the rain has decreased, and the water level of the rivers has dropped to alert level 1. Currently, Dak Lak province is still recording floods in four communes and wards (Hoa Xuan, Dong Hoa, Hoa Thinh, and Hoa My), while floods are still inundating 87 households in Dien Dien and Hoa Tri communes of Khanh Hoa province and 127 households in Nam Da and Cat Tien communes of Lam Dong province. It is forecast that heavy rain will move to the Hue - Quang Ngai area, and by November 25, the rain will decrease.

The floods have caused very serious damage, leaving 102 people dead and missing, 1,154 houses ruined, 186,000 houses flooded at the peak time, over 80,000 hectares of rice and crops damaged, over 3.2 million livestock and poultry dead and swept away, 24 locations on national highways eroded and blocked, railways through Dak Lak and Khanh Hoa temporarily stopped operating, and many transport, irrigation, education, and health infrastructure works damaged.

The initial preliminary damage is estimated at VND9,035 billion (US$342.85 million), of which Quang Ngai suffered losses of VND650 billion, Gia Lai VND1,000 billion, Dak Lak VND5,330 billion, Khanh Hoa VND1,000 billion, and Lam Dong VND1,055 billion.

The Party, Government, PM, ministries, sectors, and localities have continued to make great efforts to respond to and overcome the consequences of floods.

On November 21, 2025, the Politburo issued Notice No. 99-TB/TW directing the work of overcoming the consequences of floods in the central region.

The meeting is connected from South Africa with the Government Headquarters and the provinces of Khanh Hoa, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Lam Dong, and Tay Ninh, and the Civil Defence Command of Military Region 5. (Photo: VNA)

On November 22, 2025, implementing the assignment of the Politburo, four working delegations of Party, State and Government leaders continued to directly visit localities, including Politburo members: Standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu in Khanh Hoa, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh in Dak Lak, Minister of National Defence Phan Van Giang in Gia Lai, and President of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Bui Thi Minh Hoai in Lam Dong.

On November 21, 2025, the Deputy Prime Minister signed a decision to provide emergency aid of VND700 billion to the four provinces of Khanh Hoa, Lam Dong, Gia Lai, and Dak Lak (Khanh Hoa VND200 billion, Lam Dong VND200 billion, Gia Lai VND150 billion, and Dak Lak VND150 billion).

The Ministry of National Defence directed and mobilized 44,668 officers and soldiers and 2,231 vehicles; transported and distributed 86.5 tonnes of goods, civilian clothes, water purifiers, and 3,000 boxes of instant noodles; and mobilized three helicopters to transport and drop relief goods to people in flooded areas.

The public security force mobilized 98,509 officers and soldiers to participate in protecting security and order at the grassroots level and 13,566 vehicles to respond to and overcome the consequences of floods.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has mobilized international organizations to provide food such as sausages, biscuits, milk, and bottled drinking water to support people in flooded areas in Gia Lai and Dak Lak provinces and, at the same time, support 1,500 boxes of instant noodles for Dak Lak.

The Ministry of Finance has allocated 4,000 tonnes of rice to Gia Lai and Khanh Hoa provinces (2,000 tonnes of rice for each province).

The Ministry of Health has mobilized and allocated 6 tonnes of chemicals, 150,000 water disinfection tablets, and 3,000 bags of essential household medicine for flooded areas.

The Ministry of Construction has directed to fix the damage and clear National Highway 1. There are currently 13 locations on National Highways with local landslides causing congestion that are being handled.

The electricity sector has restored and supplied electricity to over 920,000 customers and is currently continuing to restore electricity to 258,000 customers who are still without electricity.

Regarding telecommunications, network operators have been roaming since the morning of November 19 in Dak Lak, Gia Lai, and Khanh Hoa provinces to maintain communications.

On November 22, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front allocated VND80 billion to support four provinces (VND20 billion for each province) to overcome the consequences of floods.

Ministries, sectors, and localities have seriously implemented the direction of the PM, Deputy PMs, and the National Steering Committee for Civil Defence; resolutely deployed the work of responding to and overcoming the consequences of floods, focusing on evacuating and relocating 38,381 households with 119,938 people; and supported food for people in flooded areas. Many organizations, individuals, and donors have organized the provision of relief aid for people in flooded areas.

Ministries, sectors, and localities continue to focus on searching for missing people, rescuing injured people, visiting, encouraging, and immediately implementing the best support policies for affected families, especially families with dead or missing people and families with collapsed, washed away, or damaged houses; focus on ensuring people's lives; promptly supplying food, drinking water, and necessities to people; providing rice to support people (Gia Lai and Dak Lak continue to request 2,000 tonnes of rice for each province); and not leaving people hungry, cold, and lacking drinking water when production activities have not yet been restored.

Along with that, temporary accommodation is arranged, damaged houses are repaired and cleaned, houses are rebuilt, and houses are resettled for families whose houses collapsed or were washed away; forces are mobilized to support people in environmental sanitation and disease prevention immediately after the flood.

Relevant forces and agencies are making efforts to restore infrastructure and essential services, especially electricity, telecommunications, transport, education, and healthcare; restore production activities after floods to stabilise people's lives, especially during the upcoming Lunar New Year; effectively implement policies on exemption, reduction, and extension of taxes, fees, and land rents for those affected; direct insurance companies to promptly pay insurance to customers; implement solutions to overcome difficulties such as restructuring debt repayment periods, exempting and reducing interest; immediately deploy credit packages for customers in affected localities to restore production with preferential lending interest rates; strengthen advocacy and mobilisation of social and international resources to provide urgent and timely support to the people.

