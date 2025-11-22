Support campaign for flood-affected localities launched nationwide

The Presidium of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front launched a campaign to support people affected by storms and floods in Hanoi on November 21.

Delegates contribute to support communities affected by storms and floods. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairwoman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, Bui Thi Minh Hoai, delivered an appeal underscoring the organization’s responsibility, dedication, and sacred duty in uniting the entire nation. The Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front has continued to launch the campaign 'All People Support the Central and Central Highlands Communities in Overcoming the Consequences of Storms and Floods.'"

The Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front earnestly calls on its member organizations, from the central to grassroots levels, as well as state agencies, businesses, civil servants, workers, entrepreneurs, artists, intellectuals, overseas Vietnamese communities, and every citizen across the country to uphold the tradition of compassion. The appeal urges all to share and support residents in flood-affected areas during this difficult time, providing resources to help communities overcome the aftermath, restore livelihoods, rebuild production, and return to normal life."

‘Every act of compassion, even the smallest, is deeply valued. Every contribution, whether big or small, helps provide our compatriots with renewed hope, motivation, and the means to recover in the aftermath of storms and floods,’ emphasized the Chairwoman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front.

The Presidium of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front launches a campaign to support people affected by storms and floods in Hanoi on November 21. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairwoman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, Bui Thi Minh Hoai, delivers a speech at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

In response to the call from the Presidium of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, numerous agencies, organizations, and units joined the campaign to support residents in flood-affected areas, contributing a total of over VND 112.6 billion (US$4.3 million).

Among the contributors, the Party Committee, government, and people of Ho Chi Minh City donated VND40 billion; Vietnam Maritime Corporation contributed VND12 billion; the Party Committee, government, and people of Hanoi donated VND10 billion; the Ministry of Public Security contributed VND10 billion; the Ministry of National Defense contributed VND10 billion; the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor donated VND4 billion; the People’s Procuracy contributed VND1 billion; and the Ministry of Construction donated VND1.1 billion, among others.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh