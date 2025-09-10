Miss Huynh Thi Thanh Thuy promotes Vietnamese culture at EXPO Osaka 2025

Following her official visit to Myanmar, Miss International 2024, Miss Vietnam 2022 Huynh Thi Thanh Thuy continued her mission to promote Vietnam culture at the EXPO Osaka 2025 in Japan.

Her participation was at the invitation of the Department of International Cooperation under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Vietnam.

On September 9, the Vietnam National Day was held at the World Exhibition EXPO Osaka, Kansai (Japan), featuring a range of cultural activities designed to showcase the nation’s identity and highlight its aspirations for the country’s development.

During the program, Miss International 2024 Huynh Thi Thanh Thuy appeared in a traditional ao dai adorned with the red flag and yellow star, creating memorable moments that introduced Vietnam’s cultural beauty to international friends.

The World Expo 2025, held every five years, brings together 161 countries and nine international organizations.

This year’s event runs from April 13 to October 13 on Yumeshima Island, Osaka, Japan.

Miss Thanh Thuy wears the traditional ao dai to cat walk on stage.

Miss Thanh Thuy parades in historical costumes, promoting Vietnamese culture at EXPO Osaka 2025.

On the same day, Miss Thanh Thuy also received Princess Tsuguko and Vietnamese delegates at the Vietnam Pavilion, part of EXPO 2025, chaired by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Covering 300 square meters, the pavilion recreates a culturally rich space, demonstrating Vietnam’s potential and spirit of global integration.

Miss Thanh Thuy participated in a traditional costume parade, creating a strong impression on international visitors. She portrayed Princess Ngoc Hoa, a 17th-century Dai Viet princess symbolizing centuries of Vietnam–Japan cultural exchange.

Miss Thanh Thuy showcases Vietnam’s beauty.

As the reigning Miss International, Thanh Thuy’s presence at EXPO Osaka 2025 further reinforces Vietnam’s image on the global stage.

By Tieu Tan- Translated by Huyen Huong