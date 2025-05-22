Vietnam undergoes successful trial of vaccine against hand-foot-mouth disease

The Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City on May 22 held a scientific seminar to promote the development and application of the EV71 vaccine.

EV71 is the first vaccine licensed for circulation in Taiwan (China) from 2023 that is expected to prevent hand, foot and mouth disease caused by the EV71 virus (Entero virus71), a particularly dangerous strain causing death in children.

A doctor examines a child with hand-foot-mouth disease.

The successful trial in Vietnam marks a significant step forward in preventing severe hand-foot-mouth cases and enhancing public health protection for children.

Doctor Luong Chan Quang, Head of the Disease Control and Prevention Department at the Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City, stated that clinical trials at medical facilities across Vietnam showed that the EV71 vaccine against hand, foot, and mouth disease is suitable for children aged two months to under six years.

The vaccine has an efficacy of over 99 percent, helping the body produce a high level of antibodies just one month after injection.

Although the antibody rate slightly decreases after six months, it will rise again by the twelfth month, showing the vaccine’s potential for long-lasting protection.

Post-vaccination effects such as pain at the injection site or mild fever are mild and similar to those seen with routine vaccines. No serious reactions were reported among the vaccinated case.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health showed that in the first four months of the year, Vietnam recorded 15,000 cases of hand, foot and mouth disease. Most cases are found in children aged one year to five years.

HFMD is a serious acute infectious disease, particularly dangerous in young children. Every year, Vietnam reports tens of thousands of cases. Notably, the cases in the Southern region account for 60 percent to 80 percent of the total.

By Thanh Son- Translated by Huyen Huong