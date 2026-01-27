Ministry targets 50 percent cut in administrative costs

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has unveiled an action program aimed at halving administrative procedure time and compliance costs by 2026.

Minister Tran Duc Thang

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has announced a 2026 target to reduce administrative processing time and compliance costs by half, finalize local land databases, and push forward digital transformation in managing natural resources and the environment.

This morning, the Office of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment announced that Minister Tran Duc Thang has signed a decision issuing the Ministry’s Action Program to implement Government Resolution No. 01/NQ-CP issued on January 8, 2026, on key tasks and solutions for carrying out the 2026 socio-economic development plan and state budget estimates. At the same time, the Ministry will also roll out Resolution No. 02/NQ-CP dated January 8, 2026, focusing on measures to improve the business environment and enhance national competitiveness in 2026.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment is determined to cut 50 percent administrative costs

Under the action program, the agriculture and environment sector aims to achieve a GDP growth rate of 3.7 percent in 2026, with total export turnover of agricultural, forestry, and fishery products reaching between US$73 billion and US$74 billion.

The program also sets out specific environmental targets for 2026, including a 95 percent rate of urban solid waste collection and treatment, maintaining forest cover at 42.02 percent, and ensuring 100 percent of large operating hydropower reservoirs are monitored and controlled online.

To improve the investment and business environment, the Ministry plans to reduce and simplify all unnecessary investment and business conditions in 2026, and abolish business conditions for sectors and occupations not listed as conditional under the Investment Law. It also aims to cut administrative procedure processing time and compliance costs by 50 percent compared to 2024 levels.

Promoting digital transformation is identified as a key priority, with a focus on land, natural resources, and environmental management. The program calls for completing land database construction at the local level, integrating these databases into the national land database, and developing an online land information-sharing platform to better serve citizens and businesses.

In the agricultural sector, the Ministry will focus on developing ecological, green, and sustainable agriculture; promoting large-scale commodity production of agricultural, forestry, and aquatic products; applying high technology; and reorganizing production in connection with planting area codes and product traceability. A key task is to fully address the European Commission’s recommendations in order to lift the yellow card warning imposed on Vietnam’s exploited fisheries.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan