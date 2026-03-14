Voters on Bach Long Vi Island cast ballots in elections

Voters in Bach Long Vi Special Zone in Hai Phong City headed to polling stations to vote for outstanding representatives on the morning of March 14.

Voters, including officials, soldiers and residents of Bach Long Vi Special Zone in Hai Phong City, enthusiastically headed to polling stations on the morning of March 14 to cast their ballots in the elections for the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils for the 2026–2031 term.

According to Mr. Dao Minh Dong, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Bach Long Vi Special Zone, by 10 a.m., 93.5 percent of eligible voters had already cast their ballots.

Earlier, opening ceremonies took place at polling stations at 6:30 a.m. in accordance with regulations, with participation of the city election supervision delegation, leaders of the local Party Committee and People’s Committee, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the special zone, representatives of local agencies, organizations, voters and members of the election teams.

The opening ceremony was held solemnly and in accordance with guidelines issued by the National Election Council and the Ministry of Internal Affairs. After the ceremony, all polling stations simultaneously began the voting process.

The election atmosphere was solemn, democratic and in line with legal regulations.

The Chairman of the People’s Committee of Bach Long Vi Special Zone said that before and during election day, communication activities were intensified. Main roads, central areas and routes leading to polling stations were decorated with flags, banners, posters and slogans, while polling stations were arranged in a solemn manner in accordance with regulations, creating an enthusiastic atmosphere for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.

All households displayed the national flag, while roads across the special zone were decorated with colorful flags and flowers.

Local soldiers and residents were excited and eager to cast their ballots to fulfill their responsibility and civic duty in selecting qualified and capable candidates for the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.

>>> Below are some images from the election day in Bach Long Vi Special Zone.

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By Do Trung, Phu Luong- Translated by Huyen Huong