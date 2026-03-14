National

VND9.3 trillion projects approved to upgrade three highways in Mekong Delta

SGGPO

The Ministry of Construction has approved VND9.3 trillion (US$351 million) projects to upgrade National Highways 53, 62 and 91B to improve regional connectivity and enhance climate resilience in the Mekong Delta.

The projects have a total investment of nearly VND9.3 trillion (about US$351 million), funded by loans from the World Bank and domestic counterpart capital.

Under the approved plan, National Highway 53 will span about 41 kilometers through Vinh Long Province, including the construction of more than 17 kilometers of bypass routes around Vung Liem and Cang Long towns.

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National Highway 53 in need of upgrading

Meanwhile, National Highway 62 will run about 69 kilometers, including the construction of an approximately eight-kilometer bypass around Tan Thanh Town.

National Highway 91B will extend about 141 kilometers through Can Tho City and Ca Mau Province.

The highways will be upgraded to Class III plain-road standards, with two lanes, a 12-meter-wide roadbed and a design speed of 80 kilometers per hour. The projects are expected to be implemented between 2026 and 2031.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong

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highways in Mekong Delta National Highway 53 National Highway 62 National Highway 91B

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