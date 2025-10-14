Ministry launches national land database cleanup drive

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has initiated a national land database cleanup drive to perfect the National Land Database, leveraging digital technology to drive sustainable socio-economic development.

Acting Minister of Agriculture and Environment Tran Duc Thang today signed a document officially launching the nationwide land database cleanup drive "Cleaning up the national land database." This initiative is a direct response to the Politburo's Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on achieving breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation, and national digital transformation.

The movement aims to mobilize the collective strength, proactive spirit, and creativity of cadres, civil servants, public employees, and workers across the entire industry. Its goal is to promote the application of digital technology to enhance the accuracy, completeness, and timeliness of land information, ultimately contributing to a synchronous land data system essential for effective governance, policy-making, and sustainable socio-economic development.

The movement will be implemented from September 1 to November 30, 2025. Units need to closely follow the tasks, complete the land database to ensure the criteria of "correct - sufficient - clean". At the same time, it also promotes connection, unified data sharing, effective use of technology infrastructure and national digital platforms such as VNeID.

The reward criteria focus on quality, progress and initiatives in implementation. Collectives and individuals with outstanding achievements will be considered for a certificate of merit from the Minister of Agriculture and Environment, a certificate of merit from the Minister of Public Security or a certificate of merit according to regulations on emulation and reward.

The Department of Land Management under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment is in charge of guiding and synthesizing the implementation results. The Department of Organization and Personnel under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment is responsible for appraising, submitting to the Ministry for consideration and rewarding outstanding collectives and individuals. The reward dossier will be completed and sent to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment in December 2025.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan