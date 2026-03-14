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Ministry of Construction urges action over delays in Can Tho – Ca Mau Expressway

SGGPO

The Ministry of Construction has requested that the My Thuan Project Management Board accelerate the remaining works on the Can Tho – Ca Mau Expressway and review its responsibilities for delays in completing the project.

According to the Ministry of Construction, the Can Tho – Ca Mau section of the North–South Expressway has been temporarily opened to traffic on its main route.

Work is continuing on the remaining items, along with the completion of relevant procedures to hand over the project to the management unit. However, the progress of the remaining construction works has been very slow.

Units have also not addressed existing shortcomings urgently to ensure construction quality and traffic safety, as directed by the Ministry of Construction.

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The Can Tho – Ca Mau section of the North–South Expressway has been temporarily opened to traffic on its main route.

To ensure the completion schedule for the entire project, the Ministry of Construction has requested the My Thuan Project Management Board to direct contractors to urgently complete bridge approach sections, culverts affected by subsidence or displacement, traffic safety systems, concrete shoulders and cable ducts before March 20.

The ministry directed completions of slope reinforcement and service roads before March 31; and interchanges, connecting routes and the traffic monitoring and control system before June 30. The Ministry of Construction also asked the My Thuan Project Management Board to firmly handle contractors that continue to cause delays and fail to meet the planned schedule. Contractors must bear the operation and management costs themselves if handover procedures are not completed before April 15 this year.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Can Tho – Ca Mau Expressway Ministry of Construction completion schedule

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