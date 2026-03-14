Armed forces vote early ahead of election day

On the morning of March 14, five early polling stations in Lam Dong Province held opening ceremonies for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.
At the polling stations, election preparations were carried out carefully and in accordance with regulations. The areas were decorated solemnly with flags, flowers, banners and slogans. The voting process was implemented strictly, ensuring democracy, transparency and compliance with the law.
On the same morning, more than 2,000 voters who are leaders, officers and soldiers of the Can Tho City Police cast their ballots for deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils for the 2026–2031 term at Polling Station No. 23 in Cai Khe Ward.
Also on the morning of March 14, voters who are leaders, officers and soldiers of the Can Tho City Military Command cast their ballots for deputies to the 16th National Assembly and the city People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term at Polling Station No. 31 in Cai Rang Ward.
On the same day, the Election Committee of Dak Lak Province organized 11 early polling stations for officers and soldiers of the armed forces in the province.
At the Serepok Border Guard Station under the Dak Lak Provincial Military Command, voting began at 7 a.m. Mobile ballot boxes were sealed and transported to checkpoints and stations so that officers and soldiers could exercise their civic rights.
After casting their ballots, officers and soldiers continued their duties to ensure national defense and security and stand ready to safeguard the official election day on March 15.
At Polling Station No. 43 in Buon Ma Thuot Ward, Dak Lak Province, thousands of voters who are officers and soldiers of the Dak Lak Provincial Department of Public Security arrived early to attend the opening ceremony.