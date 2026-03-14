National

Armed forces vote early ahead of election day

SGGPO

Early voting for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils for the 2026–2031 term was held for armed forces in several localities on March 14.

On the morning of March 14, five early polling stations in Lam Dong Province held opening ceremonies for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.

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On the morning of March 14, officers and soldiers gathered at the polling station at Training and Mobile Battalion 1 in Thuan Hanh Commune, Lam Dong Province, to exercise their civic rights and duties.
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Mr. Luu Van Trung, Deputy Secretary of the Lam Dong Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the Provincial People’s Council and Chairman of the Provincial Election Committee, encourages soldiers at Polling Station No. 19 in Thuan Hanh Commune.

At the polling stations, election preparations were carried out carefully and in accordance with regulations. The areas were decorated solemnly with flags, flowers, banners and slogans. The voting process was implemented strictly, ensuring democracy, transparency and compliance with the law.

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Officers and soldiers of the Nam Na Border Guard Station cast their ballots at Polling Station No. 37 in Dak Wil Commune, Lam Dong Province, on the morning of March 14.
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On the same morning, more than 2,000 voters who are leaders, officers and soldiers of the Can Tho City Police cast their ballots for deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils for the 2026–2031 term at Polling Station No. 23 in Cai Khe Ward.

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Mr. Dong Van Thanh, Chairman of the Can Tho City Election Committee, attends the opening ceremony of early voting at Polling Station No. 23.

Also on the morning of March 14, voters who are leaders, officers and soldiers of the Can Tho City Military Command cast their ballots for deputies to the 16th National Assembly and the city People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term at Polling Station No. 31 in Cai Rang Ward.

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Voters from the Can Tho City Police cast their ballots at Polling Station No. 23.
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Chairman of the Can Tho City People’s Committee Truong Canh Tuyen inspects preparations at Polling Station No. 31.
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Voters from the Can Tho City military forces cast their ballots early.

On the same day, the Election Committee of Dak Lak Province organized 11 early polling stations for officers and soldiers of the armed forces in the province.

At the Serepok Border Guard Station under the Dak Lak Provincial Military Command, voting began at 7 a.m. Mobile ballot boxes were sealed and transported to checkpoints and stations so that officers and soldiers could exercise their civic rights.

After casting their ballots, officers and soldiers continued their duties to ensure national defense and security and stand ready to safeguard the official election day on March 15.

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Ballots are distributed to voters.
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All personnel of the Serepok Border Guard Station participate in the election.
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Mobile ballot boxes were delivered to checkpoints and stations, allowing officers and soldiers to exercise their civic rights and duties.

At Polling Station No. 43 in Buon Ma Thuot Ward, Dak Lak Province, thousands of voters who are officers and soldiers of the Dak Lak Provincial Department of Public Security arrived early to attend the opening ceremony.

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By Doan Kien, Tuan Quang, Mai Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

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early voting election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly election of deputies to People’s Councils Lam Dong Province Dak Lak Can Tho Polling Station

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