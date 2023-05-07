Ministry of Health carries out program to ensure vaccine supply until 2030

The Ministry of Health has recently issued a plan to carry out a program on ensuring vaccine supply until 2030.

Accordingly, the ministry will establish a steering committee in this May led by the Drug Administration of Vietnam to take responsibility for the program.

Priority mechanisms will be granted to the research and production of vaccines for emerging, dangerous and highly infectious diseases and new types of vaccines in Vietnam, according to the health ministry.

Specific priority mechanisms will be given to combined vaccines and vaccines that have not been rolled out in the national expanded vaccination programme during the 2023-25 period.

The Drug Administration has been assigned to work with agencies to propose related regulations on granting licenses and supplying vaccine in the 2023-25 period.

The ministry's departments and the National Institute for Control of Vaccine and Biologicals as well as other vaccine research and production facilities have been asked to apply new advanced technology in anti-cancer vaccinations.

They have also been assigned to combine various types of vaccines to meet demand in the 2023-25 period.

The ministry's International Cooperation Department has been tasked with expanding bilateral and multilateral relations with other countries and international organizations in research and production.

The national programme on ensuring supply for vaccination until 2030 also focuses on human resource training.

It looks to provide training to local experts and attracting foreign experts to aid with research and production.

The expanded vaccination program has been applied in Vietnam since 1981. The programme was initiated by the Ministry of Health with the support of the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

During the first time, the new national expanded immunisation programme is applied to children under 1 year old, who are at high risk of disease and need to be protected.

The programme has been expanded with 12 free vaccines applicable to children from 0-10 years old.

According to the latest data, Vietnam has injected nearly 266 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Ministry of Health plans to continue to promote Covid-19 vaccination, especially for high-risk cases, children from five to under 12 years old, those in big cities and areas regarded as key tourism spots with high number of international visitors.