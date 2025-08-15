Ministry launches contest promoting nation's cultural identity

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism launched the contest themed “Identity" as the nation prepares to commemorate the 80th anniversary of National Day (September 2) and the founding of the cultural sector in Hanoi on August 15.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism launches the competition themed “Identity". (Photo: SGGP)

The competition aims to encourage the public to explore, preserve, and promote the nation's cultural identity, while also showcasing the image of Vietnam and its people to the world in the context of digital transformation. The program is organized by Vietnam Multimedia Corporation (VTC) in coordination with the Office of the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

The contest comprises two components, including the 'Identity Dialogue' Vodcast, which encourages participants to create short videos sharing personal experiences, stories, and unique perspectives on Vietnamese culture; and the 'Identity Knowledge' quiz, which tests participants’ understanding of the country’s history, culture, arts, tourism, and key achievements in the cultural sector. Open to all Vietnamese citizens as well as foreign nationals residing, studying, or working in Vietnam, the competition is conducted online via the official website, www.bansac.vn."

The competition offers total prizes worth hundreds of millions of Vietnamese dong, with multiple award categories recognizing outstanding Vodcast entries, high public voting scores, and top quiz results, along with a range of attractive supplementary prizes. Vodcast submissions will be accepted from August 15 to 25, while public voting and the knowledge quiz will take place from August 28 to September 6.

A performance of Gong by the ethnic minority of Muong

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Mr. Chu Tien Dat, Chairman of the Board of Members of VTC, emphasized that in the context of deep international integration, the digital environment should not be seen as a threat, but rather as the most powerful tool to access, revitalize, and spread Vietnamese culture among the younger generation. He noted that young people will be the pioneering force in bringing Vietnamese cultural identity to life in the digital sphere, through creativity and appeal.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism hoped that 'Identity' would serve as a meaningful communications initiative, one that inspires national pride, fosters a love for Vietnamese culture, and connects communities both at home and abroad through modern, equitable, and creative platforms.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh