Ministry bolsters holiday travel safety with nationwide transport inspections

The Ministry of Construction has officially mobilized three specialized task forces to oversee transportation and freight services.

The above decision aims to ensure a safe and organized environment for the public during the upcoming 2026 Lunar New Year and spring festival season.

These inspection teams will be deployed across several strategic regions to manage the surge in travel demand. The first group will focus on the northern provinces of Bac Ninh, Phu Tho, and Ninh Binh, while the second group covers the central areas of Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, and Da Nang. The third group is assigned to monitor key hubs in the south, specifically Lam Dong, Dong Nai, and Ho Chi Minh City.

From January 12 through January 31, officials will conduct rigorous reviews at local departments of construction, airports, railway stations, seaports, and private transport businesses. The scope of these inspections includes evaluating how well local authorities have implemented government directives and checking the readiness of infrastructure and traffic management systems to handle holiday crowds.

A major priority for these teams is the protection of passenger rights and public safety. Inspectors will verify that transport companies are transparently listing ticket prices and freight rates to prevent price gouging. Additionally, they will ensure that emergency hotlines are active and accessible, allowing citizens to report issues in real-time. By strengthening coordination between various agencies, the ministry aims to guarantee a smooth and secure journey for everyone heading home for the Tet holiday.

By Minh Anh - Translated by Anh Quan

