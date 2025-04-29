Transport sector enhancing its service plans to meet holiday travel demands

The transport sector is reinforcing its plans to accommodate increased travel during the upcoming holidays.

Tan Son Nhat International Airport has implemented a special operational plan to accommodate over 120,000 passengers per day during the April 30 holiday, ensuring high-quality service.

According to current statistics, the airport is expected to handle an average of 740 flights and approximately 122,000 passengers per day. Peak travel days are anticipated on May 2 and May 4, with an estimated 126,000 passengers each day. The airport advises domestic passengers to arrive at least two hours prior to departure, and international passengers at least three hours in advance.

Travelers are urged to prepare all necessary documents and ensure their luggage complies with regulations. To expedite the process, passengers are encouraged to complete online check-in whenever possible.

At present, VietJet Air operates from Terminal T1. Vietnam Airlines has relocated its flights between Ho Chi Minh City – Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City – Van Don to Terminal T3 while its other flights, along with those of Pacific Airlines and Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO), continue to operate at Terminal T1. To facilitate convenient transfers between terminals, the airport has arranged free shuttle bus services operating from 4:30 a.m. to 00:30, with a frequency of 15 to 20 minutes per trip.

The airport authority has announced updated traffic routes from Binh Duong, Thu Duc, Go Vap, Dong Nai, Tay Ninh, Long An, and District 7 to Terminal T3, aiming to ensure smooth traffic flow. Infrastructure is being proactively reviewed, and Youth Union volunteers will be deployed to assist passengers during peak hours from April 29 to May 4. Security measures, traffic coordination, and passenger transportation management have been strengthened to operate at maximum efficiency.

Service providers, including taxi companies and ride-hailing services, have committed to maintaining high standards of service quality, as well as ensuring food hygiene and safety. The airport is also working closely with the Border Police, the Southern Airports Authority, and the Aviation Meteorological Center to address any emerging situations promptly, thereby ensuring safe and continuous flight operations.

Regarding public transport, the Ho Chi Minh City Public Transport Management Center announced that bus services will increase in frequency during peak hours, from early morning to late afternoon, between April 29 and May 1. Notably, on April 30, all bus rides will be offered free of charge to passengers.

To accommodate increased travel demand during the Reunification Day and International Labor Day holidays, key bus routes, including those serving major transportation hubs such as Mien Dong, Mien Tay, and An Suong Bus Stations, Tan Son Nhat International Airport, and prominent entertainment and commercial centers, will experience augmented trip schedules and increased operational frequency, particularly during peak hours.

Furthermore, routes anticipated to handle significant passenger surges, such as routes 109 (Tan Son Nhat Airport - Ben Thanh), 152 (Trung Son Residential Area - Tan Son Nhat Airport), 13 (Cu Chi Bus Station - City Center), and those connecting suburban areas, will be supplemented with additional vehicles to ensure efficient passenger flow.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Dan Thuy