Military Hospital 175 awarded Diamond Status by World Stroke Organization

The Military Hospital 175 in HCMC has achieved the “Diamond Status” level at the World Stroke Organization (WSO) Angels Awards in recognition of improvements in stroke care quality.

WSO Angels Awards recognize hospitals that have demonstrated a clear commitment to quality stroke care and have established cultures and systems to support continuous improvement.

Awards are calculated quarterly at the levels of "Gold Status", "Platinum Status", and "Diamond Status".

The hospital has received the level Diamond Status, the highest level, for two consecutive quarters, Q4 2022 and Q1 2023, said Dr. Hoang Tien Trong Nghia, head of the hospital’s neurology department.

To achieve Diamond Status, the hospital has fulfilled ten criteria, including 75 percent of patients treated with door-to-recanalization therapy in less than 60 minutes, a 25 percent recanalization procedure rate out of total stroke incidence in the hospital, 90 percent of all suspected stroke patients undergoing CT or MRI imaging procedure, 90 percent of Ischaemic stroke patients discharged with antiplatelets, and stroke patients treated in a dedicated stroke unit or ICU during their hospital stay.

A “Code stroke” (stroke rapid-response) team that is composed of physicians at the neurology, emergency, and diagnostic imaging departments helps optimize inter-hospital collaboration and improve patient outcomes, Nghia said at a scientific conference held by the hospital on May 11 in HCMC.

Nearly 3,800 stroke patients have been treated at the hospital since 2020.

Dr. Nguyen Huy Thang, head of the cerebrovascular disease department at the 115 People’s Hospital and Chairman of the HCMC Stroke Association, said some hospitals have used the automated imaging software RAPID (Rapid Processing of Perfusion and Diffusion) to speed up diagnosis and improve stroke care for patients.

The AI technique helps extend the treatment window for acute stroke patients from six hours after stroke onset to 24 hours, Thang said.