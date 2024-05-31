Travel

MICHELIN Guide Vietnam 2024 selection to be revealed on June 27

SGGP

The announcement ceremony for restaurants in Hanoi, Da Nang, and HCMC rated in the MICHELIN Guide will be held in the city on June 27.

n216402-1-4265.jpg.jpg
At the MICHELIN Guide Ceremony 2023

The newly released Guide will present the selection of establishments in the major cities 2024 that are recognized with titles, including MICHELIN Guide Special Awards, MICHELIN Selected, Bib Gourmand, and MICHELIN Star.

The selection criteria for awards strictly adhere to a global standard upheld by the esteemed MICHELIN inspectors. All establishments are chosen based on the same five key criteria that MICHELIN inspectors utilize all over the world: quality of the ingredients; mastery of cooking techniques; the harmony of the flavors; expression of the chef’s personality in the cuisine; and consistency of excellence over time and across the entire menu.

The upcoming MICHELIN Guide Ceremony will once again bring together more than 300 restaurant industry professionals, official partners of the MICHELIN guide, local and international news agencies.

At the event, there will also be a luxury cocktail party presented by Vietnamese and international Michelin-starred restaurants to offer attendees an opportunity to enjoy unique, memorable, and intimate culinary experiences.

Viewers can enjoy the live stream of the MICHELIN Guide Ceremony via the MICHELIN Guide Asia YouTube channel.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh

