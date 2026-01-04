Memorial stele for Saigon–Gia Dinh Rangers inaugurated

The inauguration ceremony of the memorial stele for officers and soldiers of the “Biet Dong Saigon-Gia Dinh” (Saigon-Gia Dinh Rangers) was organized at Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs’ Cemetery on January 4.

The event was jointly held by the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city, in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City High Command and the “Biet Dong Saigon-Gia Dinh” (Saigon-Gia Dinh Rangers) Resistance Tradition Club.

The ceremony was attended by former State President Truong Tan Sang; Vice Secretary of the City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc; Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong; Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Huynh Thanh Nhan; Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy; members of the Saigon-Gia Dinh Rangers Resistance Tradition Club; and representatives of the families of the fallen heroes and martyrs.

Speaking at the ceremony, Major General Vu Van Dien, Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command, emphasized that since its inception, the “Biet Dong Saigon-Gia Dinh” (Saigon-Gia Dinh Rangers) has distinguished itself as an elite unit, absolutely loyal to the Party, the nation, and the people; courageous, intelligent, and audacious; and achieving remarkable victories and completing every mission assigned.

The “Biet Dong Saigon-Gia Dinh” (Saigon-Gia Dinh Rangers) grew significantly during the period of “local war” (1965–1968). Their lightning-fast and daring operations were a constant terror to enemy forces. Notably, during the 1968 Tet Offensive, the unit was well-prepared in spirit and equipment, entering the battle with a profound aspiration for peace and the conviction that nothing is more precious than national independence and freedom.

Major General Vu Van Dien shared that the memorial stele stands as a noble symbol of gratitude and the Vietnamese people's tradition of "When drinking water, remember its source."

Delegates attend the inauguration ceremony.

