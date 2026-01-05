Ho Chi Minh City adopts digital transformation in commune-level urban management

The Resolution of the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term identifies digital transformation as one of the strategic breakthroughs for modernizing urban governance, improving public services, and building a digital government from the grassroots level. Immediately after the congress, many localities quickly began applying technology to administrative procedures and daily operations.

Technology brings services closer to every resident

In Tan Hung Ward, integrated digital systems and automated kiosks help residents complete administrative forms quickly by scanning QR codes on their citizen IDs. Meanwhile, Tang Nhon Phu Ward uses AI-powered cameras on major roads, significantly reducing violations related to security, traffic and the environment.

Officers monitor traffic and public security through an AI-powered camera system at the Tang Nhon Phu Ward surveillance center, helping improve law enforcement and urban management.

Secretary of the Tang Nhon Phu Ward Party Committee said that the AI camera center helps identify and track suspicious routes and vehicles, enabling faster case resolution and improved legal awareness among residents. The ward plans to expand the system citywide, especially at key entry points, to ensure a safe and civilized living environment for residents.

Gaining strong momentum

The digital transformation movement is being rolled out across Ho Chi Minh City. Since late October 2025, Ben Thanh Ward has put into operation five digital applications, including the Ben Thanh Construction Handbook; Online Construction Registration; a Digital Land Data Map, based on the WebGIS platform thongtindatdai.com; an AI chatbot supporting citizen reception and administrative procedures; and a platform for surveying public feedback on service attitudes.

According to Ms. Hoang Thi To Nga, Secretary of the Ben Thanh Ward Party Committee, these tools help translate Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation into practical action. The new applications have contributed to modernizing local administration, enhancing transparency, and making public services more accessible to residents.

One of the most popular tools is the Digital Land Data Map, which helps residents check land locations and planning status, reducing transaction risks.

In Tan Dinh Ward, the “Digital Tan Dinh” platform and a 24/7 virtual assistant allow residents to access administrative procedures on their phones, reducing waiting times and easing staff workloads. Meanwhile, An Lac Ward has launched “An Lac Business Hub,” the city’s first ward-level B2B e-commerce platform, supporting thousands of businesses in market expansion, supply chain optimization and cost reduction.

The platform connects over 5,400 businesses and 6,800 household enterprises, helping expand markets, streamline supply chains, and cut costs across key industries.

Secretary of the An Lac Ward Party Committee Le Truong Hai Hieu said that the ward sets a target of comprehensively applying technology in the 2025–2030 period, toward developing a commercial zone and a western economic and urban hub of the city, contributing to the city’s goal of the digital economy accounting for 30–40 percent of GRDP during the 2025–2030 term.

Ho Chi Minh City is rolling out coordinated measures to strengthen digital transformation at the grassroots level. Notably, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has been tasked with developing software to monitor time-limited construction permits, directly linked to commune-level People’s Committees for more effective oversight. Once completed, the system will enhance transparency, accuracy, and convenience in construction permitting, helping prevent violations and ensure orderly development from the initial phase.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong