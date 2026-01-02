Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC’s Ring Road 3 project continues construction through New Year holiday

SGGPO

On January 2, at the construction site of Ho Chi Minh City’s Ring Road 3 project, a large number of workers, machinery, and vehicles were seen operating at full pace throughout the 2026 New Year's holiday.

HCMC’s Ring Road 3 project continues construction through the 2026 New Year holiday. (Photo: SGGP)

Along the section running through Nhon Trach Commune in Dong Nai Province, contractors are accelerating work on parallel roads. Several stretches have largely completed their road surfaces and are now linked to the main alignment, which has already been opened for technical traffic, forming the framework of a closed and modern transport network.

According to the Dong Nai Provincial Investment and Construction Project Management Board, during the four-day 2026 New Year holiday on January 1–4, contractors at component project 3 of Ho Chi Minh City’s Ring Road 3 project have continued operations with around 130 pieces of equipment and machinery, supported by nearly 300 engineers and workers, aiming to accelerate progress while ensuring construction quality.

Component project 3, which passes through Dong Nai Province, spans more than 11 kilometers, beginning at the connection with the Ben Luc–Long Thanh Expressway in Phuoc An Commune and ending at Nhon Trach Bridge in Nhon Trach commune, with a total investment of nearly VND2.6 trillion (US$98.8 million).

Workers continue construction on HCMC’s Ring Road 3 during 2026 New Year holiday. (Photo: SGGP)
By Xuan Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh

