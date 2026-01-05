Digital transformation aligned with people’s essential needs

A 2025 review conference and 2026 task-setting meeting, combined with a Party members’ session under Politburo Decision No. 213-QD/TW, took place in Ben Thanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, on January 4.

Speaking at the conference, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc praised Ben Thanh Ward for its outstanding achievements in recent years, particularly its breakthrough thinking in innovation, working methods and operational approaches oriented toward practicality and effectiveness.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (center) talks with leaders of Ben Thanh Ward. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

He noted that the Party committee, local authorities, and mass organizations have effectively translated directives into concrete and practical outcomes. The implementation of Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW has delivered clear results, especially in applying AI tools and developing the “Digital Ward” model, demonstrating how grassroots digital transformation is keeping pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution through practical and effective actions.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee emphasized that Ben Thanh Ward should uphold innovative thinking, lead reform efforts, act proactively and serve the people with accountability.

He stressed the “five real elements,” consisting of real thinking, real action, real products, real results, and real benefits for the people.

Highlighting the requirements of digital transformation, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc noted that digitalization helps reduce workload, while the growing volume of tasks makes digital transformation an inevitable step toward more effective management. Digital transformation must originate from real life and focus on solving people’s most urgent needs.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc presents gifts to disadvantaged households in Ben Thanh Ward ahead of the Lunar New Year. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

On this occasion, the Ben Thanh Ward Party Committee commended Party organizations and members for outstanding performance during the 2020–2025 period. The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee also awarded certificates of merit and presented gifts to nine policy families in difficult circumstances and to 100 disadvantaged households in the ward.

