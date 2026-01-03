HCMC youth kick off 2026 Spring Volunteering Campaign

The launch ceremony of the 18th Spring Volunteering Campaign in 2026 was held on the morning of January 3.

The event was jointly organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, the Vietnam Youth Federation in Ho Chi Minh City and the Vietnam National Union of Students in HCMC.

The campaign runs from December 27, 2025 to February 16, 2026, with the participation of numerous union members, young people and students across the city.

Ho Chi Minh City young volunteers enthusiastically take part in the 2026 Spring Volunteering Campaign.

Volunteer teams will carry out charity activities at hospitals, nursing homes, special schools, social welfare centers, student dormitories, workers’ housing areas, railway stations, bus stations and other locations throughout Ho Chi Minh City to help those with difficult circumstances.

The Command Committee for the 2026 Spring Volunteering Campaign was introduced at the event.

This year, the campaign has set multiple targets, including providing free medical examination, health consultations and medicines for 5,000 disadvantaged residents, children and youths; presenting Tet gifts to 4,000 pediatric patients and underprivileged patients undergoing treatment at hospitals; distributing 20,000 traditional sticky rice cakes; and deploying 168 volunteer teams to assist with traffic coordination in wards, communes and special administrative zones.

Additionally, the campaign also features peak activity days associated with major anniversaries, including the 76th anniversary of the Traditional Day of Students and the Vietnam National Union of Students (January 9, 1950 – January 9, 2026); the 58th anniversary of the 1968 Spring General Offensive and Uprising (1968 – 2026); the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930 – February 3, 2026); and emulation activities in celebration of the 14th National Party Congress.

Immediately after the launch ceremony, volunteer members quickly rolled out various activities such as voluntary blood donation, fundraising booths, and campaigns to remove illegal advertisements and flyers.

On this occasion, the organizing committee also presented 20 gift packages to disadvantaged residents and students who have overcome difficulties to achieve good academic results.

>>>Below are some photos at the launch ceremony of the 18th Spring Volunteering Campaign in 2026.

By Cam Tuyet- Translated by Huyen Huong