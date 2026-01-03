Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC youth kick off 2026 Spring Volunteering Campaign

SGGPO

The launch ceremony of the 18th Spring Volunteering Campaign in 2026 was held on the morning of January 3.

The event was jointly organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, the Vietnam Youth Federation in Ho Chi Minh City and the Vietnam National Union of Students in HCMC.

The campaign runs from December 27, 2025 to February 16, 2026, with the participation of numerous union members, young people and students across the city.

z7392491977559-07fbd47b14fe0e73a93758cded1870c7-3606-9107.jpg
Ho Chi Minh City young volunteers enthusiastically take part in the 2026 Spring Volunteering Campaign.

Volunteer teams will carry out charity activities at hospitals, nursing homes, special schools, social welfare centers, student dormitories, workers’ housing areas, railway stations, bus stations and other locations throughout Ho Chi Minh City to help those with difficult circumstances.

z7392491923676-82366041343ae8c4a133c0559d9814a0-361-8318.jpg
z7392491890075-65e12a525d50097489bdf6e1dd7eafc3-8232-400.jpg
The Command Committee for the 2026 Spring Volunteering Campaign was introduced at the event.

This year, the campaign has set multiple targets, including providing free medical examination, health consultations and medicines for 5,000 disadvantaged residents, children and youths; presenting Tet gifts to 4,000 pediatric patients and underprivileged patients undergoing treatment at hospitals; distributing 20,000 traditional sticky rice cakes; and deploying 168 volunteer teams to assist with traffic coordination in wards, communes and special administrative zones.

Additionally, the campaign also features peak activity days associated with major anniversaries, including the 76th anniversary of the Traditional Day of Students and the Vietnam National Union of Students (January 9, 1950 – January 9, 2026); the 58th anniversary of the 1968 Spring General Offensive and Uprising (1968 – 2026); the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930 – February 3, 2026); and emulation activities in celebration of the 14th National Party Congress.

Immediately after the launch ceremony, volunteer members quickly rolled out various activities such as voluntary blood donation, fundraising booths, and campaigns to remove illegal advertisements and flyers.

On this occasion, the organizing committee also presented 20 gift packages to disadvantaged residents and students who have overcome difficulties to achieve good academic results.

>>>Below are some photos at the launch ceremony of the 18th Spring Volunteering Campaign in 2026.

z7392491911770-9a654d16c5d5dca205d58c4bd55aeefa-5584-4138.jpg
z7392492005018-12802e5affe1d1dda82409d74b6cc27c-2240-7649.jpg
z7392492019522-c5998e37422360bde2590447ee565b51-1806-7141.jpg
z7392492018618-024eabe32f5945bd4ac8383b5b35c491-7265-317.jpg
z7392491963271-bf87aedec5f53ba99181e7fafb719960-9066-4165.jpg
z7392491995422-b3426da78d8b3be16e025ddace995390-3449-9308.jpg
z7392492005858-b9bd27f8d1a650af1b3c6864b90e7733-1647-8707.jpg
z7392492005466-feb9d48b9ffcd87a091d79b497cf89c3-727-8627.jpg
z7392491947592-8a85fa15b4268284bbdf94730afb7cca-5705-8978.jpg
z7392491958965-b09f10ea28f5792c4ba97d0a1d7ca246-9163-5617.jpg
z7392491977800-c5d0a5ffb989300374f1ed1a1f515b8f-4741-8186.jpg
z7392491986895-ee2aa846f56149d3877d8af2a10f637a-6178-6921.jpg
By Cam Tuyet- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

2026 Spring Volunteering Campaign launch ceremony Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union the Vietnam Youth Federation in Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam National Union of Students in HCMC volunteer teams

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn