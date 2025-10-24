Memorial house honoring Major General Pham Xuan An inaugurated in HCMC

The inauguration ceremony of the Memorial House dedicated to Hero of the People’s Armed Forces, Major General Pham Xuan An, was held on October 23 in Ho Chi Minh City.

The inauguration ceremony of the Memorial House dedicated to Hero of the People’s Armed Forces, Major General Pham Xuan An, is held on October 23 in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the inauguration ceremony were Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Member of the Politburo, Standing Member of the Subcommittee for Documents of the 14th National Party Congress, and former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Head of Local Affairs Department 3 under the Central Internal Affairs Commission, Tran Hoang Kiem; and Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Duong Anh Duc.

At the ceremony, Lieutenant General Nguyen Duc Loi, Political Commissar of the General Department II under the Ministry of National Defense, said that Hero of the People’s Armed Forces, Major General Pham Xuan An left a profound legacy for future generations of intelligence officers and soldiers. This legacy encompasses revolutionary ideals, patriotism, and absolute loyalty to the organization. It also embodies dedication, integrity in work, and the pure and compassionate personality of the Vietnamese people.

Pham Xuan Hoang An, the son of Hero of the People’s Armed Forces, Major General Pham Xuan An, expressed pride and deep emotion while recalling his father’s exceptionally outstanding achievements in intelligence. He extended sincere gratitude for the support and cooperation from Ho Chi Minh City, units under the Ministry of National Defense, and sponsoring organizations in building the memorial house. He emphasized that this meaningful project is a great honor for the family and their lineage.

The Memorial House of Major General Pham Xuan An, Hero of the People’s Armed Forces, located in Tan Nhut Commune, Ho Chi Minh City, is funded and managed by Division 12 of the General Department II with a total investment of over VND11 billion (US$417,313).

Construction began in June 2025 and was completed in October of the same year. The project includes the main memorial house and auxiliary facilities.

The memorial outlines the development, struggles, and victories of the Defense Intelligence Force in the national liberation and reunification. It also provides an in-depth introduction to the life, career, and exemplary legacy of Major General Pham Xuan An.

Lieutenant General Nguyen Duc Loi, Political Commissar of the General Department II under the Ministry of National Defense, speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Member of the Politburo, Standing Member of the Subcommittee for Documents of the 14th National Party Congress, and former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee visits the Memorial House dedicated to Hero of the People’s Armed Forces, Major General Pham Xuan An. (Photo: SGGP)

Colonel Nguyen Van Tau, Hero of the People’s Armed Forces (alias Tu Cang), visits the memorial house. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh