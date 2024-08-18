Mekong Delta starts harvesting specialities during flooding season

This year's flooding season in the Mekong Delta has arrived early, bringing an abundance of fish and other specialties.

In the upstream areas of the Mekong River such as Tan Chau in the province of An Giang and Hong Ngu in the province of Dong Thap, since early seventh lunar month, the floodwaters due to rising water levels in the Mekong River have overflowed into fields, bringing an abundance of fish and other creatures such as shrimp, crabs, rats and snakes.

On the flooded fields, there are various specialty plants like water lily flowers, common sesban flowers and water chestnut, an aquatic vegetable that grows in marshes under the water.

In recent days, farmers in various Mekong Delta localities have been busy catching and harvesting these natural gifts to use and sell to earn their living.

A resident is harvesting common sesban flowers in a flooded area in Hong Ngu District, Dong Thap Province. (Photo: Thanh Nhon)

Water lily flowers are abundant during the flooding season in the Mekong Delta. Local residents are harvesting the flowers for sale in markets. (Photo: Thanh Nhon)

Residents of Tinh Bien Town, An Giang Province are catching seafood as floodwaters have covered the fields. (Photo: Vinh Tuong)

Residents are harvesting snails, snakes and other aquatic species on the field during the flooding season. (Photo: Thanh Nhon)

Residents of An Phu District, An Giang Province are harvesting wild crabs. (Photo: Vinh Tuong)

Siamese mud carps are available in many restaurants in the Mekong Delta provinces and Ho Chi Minh City.

Common sesban flowers in the Mekong Delta during the flooding season. (Photo: Tin Huy)

By Thanh Tam- Translated by Huyen Huong