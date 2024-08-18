Multimedia

Photo Gallery

Mekong Delta starts harvesting specialities during flooding season

SGGP

This year's flooding season in the Mekong Delta has arrived early, bringing an abundance of fish and other specialties.

In the upstream areas of the Mekong River such as Tan Chau in the province of An Giang and Hong Ngu in the province of Dong Thap, since early seventh lunar month, the floodwaters due to rising water levels in the Mekong River have overflowed into fields, bringing an abundance of fish and other creatures such as shrimp, crabs, rats and snakes.

On the flooded fields, there are various specialty plants like water lily flowers, common sesban flowers and water chestnut, an aquatic vegetable that grows in marshes under the water.

In recent days, farmers in various Mekong Delta localities have been busy catching and harvesting these natural gifts to use and sell to earn their living.

Q1.jpg
A resident is harvesting common sesban flowers in a flooded area in Hong Ngu District, Dong Thap Province. (Photo: Thanh Nhon)
Q2.jpg
Water lily flowers are abundant during the flooding season in the Mekong Delta. Local residents are harvesting the flowers for sale in markets. (Photo: Thanh Nhon)
Q3.jpg
Residents of Tinh Bien Town, An Giang Province are catching seafood as floodwaters have covered the fields. (Photo: Vinh Tuong)
Q4.jpg
Residents are harvesting snails, snakes and other aquatic species on the field during the flooding season. (Photo: Thanh Nhon)
Q5.jpg
Residents of An Phu District, An Giang Province are harvesting wild crabs. (Photo: Vinh Tuong)
Q6.jpg
Q7.jpg
Siamese mud carps are available in many restaurants in the Mekong Delta provinces and Ho Chi Minh City.
Q8.jpg
Common sesban flowers in the Mekong Delta during the flooding season. (Photo: Tin Huy)
By Thanh Tam- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

flooding season Mekong Delta this year's flooding season water lily flowers Linh fish Dien Dien flowers (Edible flowers)

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn