Mekong Delta starts harvesting specialities during flooding season
SGGP
This year's flooding season in the Mekong Delta has arrived early, bringing an abundance of fish and other specialties.
In the upstream areas of the Mekong River such as Tan Chau in the province of An Giang and Hong Ngu in the province of Dong Thap, since early seventh lunar month, the floodwaters due to rising water levels in the Mekong River have overflowed into fields, bringing an abundance of fish and other creatures such as shrimp, crabs, rats and snakes.
On the flooded fields, there are various specialty plants like water lily flowers, common sesban flowers and water chestnut, an aquatic vegetable that grows in marshes under the water.
In recent days, farmers in various Mekong Delta localities have been busy catching and harvesting these natural gifts to use and sell to earn their living.