Medical Mission No. 1 brings care and solidarity to Truong Sa

Doctors from Medical Mission No. 1 conduct comprehensive health checkups for residents and soldiers at the island outposts. (Photo: SGGP/ Minh Khoa)

Seventeen days spent on duty amidst the seas and skies of the Truong Sa Archipelago represented an exceptional chapter for Medical Mission No. 1, an experience that enhanced the spirit of service among young doctors and reinforced their bond with the homeland.

A sacred mission

Nearly a month after returning to his routine, Dr. Tran Minh Tien, 34, of Le Van Thinh Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City, still feels the salty sea breeze lingering on his white coat. His phone remains filled with images of the country’s maritime expanse and the smiles of island soldiers. “It is impossible to forget the moment we said goodbye to the soldiers and residents. We tried to smile, but tears still fell,” he recalled.

Dr. Tran Minh Tien was among 60 medical personnel in Mission No. 1, drawn from Le Van Thinh Hospital, Thong Nhat Hospital, the Oncology Hospital, and the Central Odonto-Stomatology Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City, in coordination with the Naval Forces, to provide health screenings to locals and soldiers in the Truong Sa special zone.

In early March 2026, upon hearing the call, he immediately volunteered, recognizing both the sacred nature of the assignment and the rarity of such an opportunity. The mission set sail on March 15 and concluded on April 1. Despite bouts of seasickness, the team began work immediately upon reaching the first island.

At daybreak, nurses who were assisted by crew members of vessel 561 went ashore to collect blood samples from residents and soldiers. Doctors then conducted general and specialized examinations using modern medical equipment transported from the mainland.

During consultations, the team performed procedures such as removing foreign objects and tooth extractions, while also screening for gynecological conditions and non-communicable chronic diseases. Notably, due to the maritime environment, some residents were found to have hypertension and kidney stones. Doctors spent considerable time advising patients on appropriate preventive care.

Dr. Do Duy Dat, 37, from Thong Nhat Hospital, made his inaugural visit to Truong Sa, highlighting the isolation of island living and the difficulties that residents encounter in obtaining specialized medical care. Throughout the 17-day mission, he began to perceive the task as a serious obligation.

Connecting the mainland with Truong Sa

For Le Van Khoa, 31, also from Thong Nhat Hospital, the journey will remain an unforgettable memory. Having spent two years in military service before joining the hospital’s administrative department, he took on both logistical and communications roles during the mission. The camera he carried captured thousands of meaningful moments shared by the delegation.

At the mission’s closing ceremony, the Navy awarded commendations to the participating hospitals and all members of Mission No. 1. On the left chest of each young medical worker rested the Truong Sa Soldier insignia, a reminder of the days spent alongside military personnel and civilians on the remote islands.

At the ceremony, Dr. Tran Van Khanh, Director of Le Van Thinh Hospital, noted that at the country’s maritime frontier, both soldiers and residents face significant challenges in daily life and healthcare access. The presence of medical teams from the mainland, he said, provides both practical support and strong moral encouragement.

For each member of the delegation, the mission was an honor—an opportunity to contribute their expertise to safeguarding and improving the health of military personnel and civilians on the islands. It also helped strengthen public trust and reinforce the bond between the mainland and Truong Sa.

Colonel Duong Van Thien, Head of Naval Medical Services, emphasized that under the harsh conditions of island life, maintaining good health is essential for both work and duty. Annual medical missions from the mainland to Truong Sa, he said, are therefore vital for screening and care.

Over 17 days at sea, the image of doctors and nurses traveling from afar with modern equipment to provide voluntary care and distribute medicine stands out as both noble and deeply meaningful. Their dedication reflects the highest standards of medical ethics, responsibility, and solidarity bringing health and hope to those living and serving on the nation’s remote islands.

By Giao Linh - Translated by Anh Quan