HCMC leaders visit officers, soldiers, residents in Truong Sa Archipelago

A high-level delegation from Ho Chi Minh City visited Naval Region 4 on January 12, where municipal leaders held working sessions and presented gifts to officers, sailors, and residents stationed across the Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago.

The delegation was led by Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC. He was accompanied by Major General Nguyen Thanh Trung, Political Commissar of the HCMC High Command, and Mr. Phan Hong An, Vice Chairman of the city’s Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee. Naval Region 4 was represented by Rear Admiral Nguyen Anh Tuan, its Commander, together with senior officers and unit leaders under his command.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc underscored that supporting the armed forces in safeguarding national sovereignty is a mission rooted in the city’s conscience and collective will. Over recent years, he noted, the municipal Party, government, and people have consistently mounted working trips to Truong Sa to encourage soldiers and civilians living and serving in this frontline island.

These efforts have been matched by concrete initiatives under the banner “For the Homeland’s Seas and Islands – For the Nation’s Frontline,” providing facilities and livelihoods designed to improve the well-being of troops and residents. In alignment with the Navy’s “Greening Truong Sa” campaign, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC has partnered with Naval Region 4 to roll out the “For Greener Truong Sa” program, including the installation of vegetable gardens across various islands to supply fresh produce and raise living standards.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc emphasized that each gift and project conveys heartfelt solidarity from the mainland and reflects the steadfast support of HCMC’s Party organization, administration, and citizens for those guarding the nation’s maritime borders. He pledged that the city would remain a close and reliable companion to Naval Region 4 in enhancing the material and spiritual life of island troops and families.

During the visit, the delegation conducted site surveys at Brigade 955 with a view to developing new facilities funded by HCMC. Planned projects include a Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space, a traditional hall displaying historical archives and artifacts chronicling the brigade’s development, as well as a library and reading room. Additional works will upgrade infrastructure supporting training, education, and cultural activities for officers and soldiers.

The delegation also attended the inauguration of the newly built reception hall of Naval Region 4 Headquarters and handed over VND500 million to support naval personnel and island residents across the Truong Sa Archipelago.

By Van Minh – Translated by Thuy Doan