HCMC delegation visits Truong Sa island district, DK1 platform

A delegation of HCMC's officials visited soldiers and people in the Truong Sa island district and DK 1 platform in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa from April 26 to May 2.

A delegation of HCMC's officials join the trip to Truong Sa island district and DK 1 platform in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa from April 26 to May 2. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation led by Deputy Commander of the Vietnam People's Navy Rear Admiral Pham Nhu Xuan and Vice Secretary of the city’s Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc visited the islands of Sinh Ton (Sin Cowe), Co Lin (Collins Reef), Nui Le (Cornwallis South Reef), Toc Tan (Alison Reef), Da Tay (West London Reef), Truong Sa (Spratly), and DK1/17 platform; and attended a ceremony to celebrate the 49th anniversary of the liberation of Truong Sa (April 29, 1975 - April 29, 2024).

It also visited cultural works and places where soldiers stay, study, and work; and held a memorial ceremony to pay tribute to war martyrs who sacrificed their lives to protect the national sovereignty over sea and islands.

On this occasion, the delegation gave soldiers and people greenhouses, solar lights, computers, water pumps and purifiers, and others worth a total of about VND42 billion (US$1.65 million).

Since 2007, HCMC has organized 15 delegations consisting of more than 1,500 people to visit the Truong Sa island district and DK1 Platform.

About VND450 billion from the city's "For Homeland Seas and Islands - For the Frontline of the Fatherland" fund has been used to support soldiers and people in islands and border areas.

Vietnamplus