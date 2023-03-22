SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Many places brace for record-breaking heat of 39 degrees Celsius

The National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting said that extremely hot temperatures scorched many places across the country on March 21.
Particularly, the Northern and Central regions reached between 35 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius.

The humidity levels drop to 45- 55 percent owing to sweltering temperatures.

Similarly, temperatures in the Southeastern region also soared to 33-35 degrees Celsius.

According to the latest weather news from the National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting, the heat wave is expected to spread to many places on Thursday with average temperatures of 35- 38 degrees Celsius, even exceeding 39 degrees Celsius.

The meteorologists issued a warning of the high risk of explosions and fires in residential areas due to the increased demand for electricity usage during hot days.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

