Many places brace for record-breaking heat of 39 degrees Celsius

Particularly, the Northern and Central regions reached between 35 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius.
The humidity levels drop to 45- 55 percent owing to sweltering temperatures.
Similarly, temperatures in the Southeastern region also soared to 33-35 degrees Celsius.
According to the latest weather news from the National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting, the heat wave is expected to spread to many places on Thursday with average temperatures of 35- 38 degrees Celsius, even exceeding 39 degrees Celsius.
The meteorologists issued a warning of the high risk of explosions and fires in residential areas due to the increased demand for electricity usage during hot days.