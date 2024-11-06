Floods keep thousands of mountainous students home in Ha Tinh Province

Due to severe flooding, thousands of students in the mountainous district of Huong Khe, the North Central province of Ha Tinh were unable to attend school on November 6.

This news was released by Head Phan Quoc Thanh of the Department of Education and Training for the Huong Khe mountainous district in Ha Tinh Province.

Authorities erect barriers in the flooded road in Huong Khe district to ensure public safety

Moreover, he said that several transportation routes were inundated, leading to partial isolation.

As a result, a total of 4,681 students from preschool to secondary school across seven educational institutions were compelled to stay home. This included 2,641 preschoolers, 1,440 primary school students, and 600 secondary school students.

Additionally, the Office of the Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue in Huong Khe district indicated that the total rainfall recorded at Town Station from 8:00 p.m. on November 3 to 7:00 a.m. on November 6 was 241.6 mm. The water level at Chu Le Station was measured at 11.74 m at 9:00 a.m. on November 6, which is 0.24 m above the first-stage warning level.

Certain communes within the mountainous district of Huong Khe, such as Huong Do, Loc Yen, Huong Trach, Huong Thuy, Gia Pho, Huong Giang, Ha Linh, and Dien My, experienced partial flooding of transportation routes.

On the same morning, Ho Ho Hydropower Plant was discharging floodwaters at a rate of 56 cubic meters per second. The combination of prolonged heavy rainfall and upstream water flow resulted in flooding of some spillways in the Ky Son and Ky Lac communes of Ky Anh District of Ha Tinh Province leading to traffic disruptions and partial isolation of several villages.

Flooding in Ky Son and Ky Lac communes

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan