Heavy rains lash Central Vietnam, causing severe flooding

Heavy to torrential rains pounded several provinces and cities in Central Vietnam, including Da Nang, Thua Thien Hue, Quang Tri, Quang Binh, and Ha Tinh on November 5, causing widespread flooding.

Torrential rain floods a section of Me Suot Road (Lien Chieu District, Da Nang City) (Photo: SGGP)

Several major streets in Da Nang City were submerged, including Nguyen Van Linh (intersections with Nguyen Hoang, Ham Nghi, and Le Dinh Ly), Le Duan (at the Ngo Gia Tu junction), Le Dinh Ly, and Ton Duc Thang. At the Nui Thanh - Duy Tan intersection in Hai Chau district, floodwaters reached above wheel height, severely impeding traffic flow. Along Hung Vuong Street, where construction work was underway, flooding on both sidewalks forced vehicles to navigate through the center of the road to avoid engine failure. The deluge caused significant congestion near the Nga Ba Hue overpass.

More seriously, torrential downpour led to widespread inundation of residential areas in Da Nang City. Numerous households experienced flooding from dawn, with some rental housing complexes deep within the alley submerged under nearly one meter of water. Authorities proactively evacuated approximately 100 residents from severely flooded areas with strong currents to safe locations.

Given the extensive flooding, the Education and Training Department of Da Nang City promptly suspended classes across all schools in the city early on November 5 to ensure student safety.

In Quang Tri Province, a tornado accompanied by heavy rain struck Thuan An Chanh and Lam Thuy hamlets in Hai Hung Commune of Hai Lang District, damaging seven houses and a school. Thousands of students in Hai Lang District were unable to attend school due to localized flooding.

In Thua Thien Hue Province, the Huong and Bo rivers reached first-level flood warning status. The Binh Dien, Huong Dien hydroelectric dams and Ta Trach reservoir were regulating downstream water flow at rates between 200-900 cubic meters per second, based on reservoir inflow.

On the morning of November 5, the authorities evacuated 13 households (88 individuals) from landslide-risk zones in Loc Tien Commune of Phu Loc District to safe locations. Simultaneously, in Vinh Hung Commune, officials installed warning cordons and stationed personnel along flooded routes to prevent residents from traversing deep waters.

In Quang Binh Province, Chairman Dinh Minh Tuan of Quy Dat Town's People's Committee in Minh Hoa District reported that the local authorities coordinated to urgently evacuate 38 households (over 140 residents) from the Cay Suong hillside area due to emerging landslide risks amid heavy precipitation. The rapidly rising floodwaters of the Gianh River caused extensive inundation across Quang Trach and Tuyen Hoa districts.

The police of Hoa Thuan Tay Ward (Hai Chau District, Da Nang City) are helping resident on Trung Nu Vuong Street to evacuate due to severe flooding (Photo: SGGP)

In Ha Tinh, the My Thuan bridge, spanning the Rao Moc River, was submerged by over a meter of water, isolating approximately 265 households with 918 residents in My Thuan Hamlet of Ky Son Commune (Ky Anh District). Other bridges and roads in Ky Lac Commune nearby were also flooded, cutting off access to several villages.

Numerous other transportation routes throughout Ky Son and Ky Lac communes experienced flooding, resulting in localized isolation. The authorities have deployed functional forces to establish barricades, warning signs, and maintain vigilance at hazardous areas with deep water, strictly prohibiting both pedestrian and vehicular traffic to ensure safety.

The Department of Dike Management and Flood, Storm Control (under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development) reported that localized flooding occurred in several provinces from Ha Tinh to Quang Nam.

Central localities had actively implemented flood response measures. As of 5:00 p.m. on November 5, 287 households with 1,124 people had been evacuated in Quang Binh Province. Additionally, 941 households with 3,454 people in Tuyen Hoa and Quang Ninh districts were isolated due to rising waters. 52 points along national highways submerged under 0.3-1.5 meters of water.

On the bright side, the situation in Quang Tri Province has been improving, with rain ceasing and water levels gradually receding. In Da Nang, only 7 households (30 people in Hoa Khuong Commune of Hoa Vang District) remained evacuated in place, while other residents had safely returned home.

Typhoon No. 7 approaching the East Sea Meteorological experts report that Typhoon Yinxing, which developed from a tropical depression east of the Philippines, is expected to intensify in the coming days and potentially enter the East Sea, becoming Vietnam's Typhoon No. 7 of 2024. The Japan Meteorological Agency indicates that Typhoon Yinxing currently sustains winds equivalent to Category 11, with gusts reaching Category 14, and is rapidly moving west-northwest toward the maritime region northeast of Luzon Island (the Philippines). Global forecast models consistently predict the typhoon will advance deep into the East Sea around November 8-9. Given recent patterns of typhoon trajectories deviating from initial forecasts, residents are advised to stay vigilant and regularly monitor developments.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam