Many areas about to receive much-needed, refreshing rainfall

The National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting issued an afternoon bulletin on April 13, informing that several places in the North, the area from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien – Hue, and the Southern region of Vietnam are expected to receive a wave of showers due to climate fluctuations.

The meteorological agency's bulletin further stated that a cold continental high-pressure system (less intense than cold air) is presently moving toward the South.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in the Northern region and areas from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien - Hue from the night of April 14 until the end of April 15. Some areas may experience heavy rain with a range of 15-30mm, while others could receive over 70mm.

Meteorologists predict that this upcoming rain, although not extremely heavy, will still be significant for the North, as it will provide much-needed water for irrigation, hydropower reservoirs, and forest and vegetable cultivation by farmers who have experienced months of little to no rainfall.

In the Northeast and North Central regions, on April 15 and 16, the temperature will drop at night and in the early morning, with some mountainous areas experiencing cold weather.

In addition, due to the influence of the weakly active equatorial trough, in the evening and evening of April 15, the southern region will have scattered showers and thunderstorms, with moderate and heavy rain locally.

Thunderstorms may bring about the possibility of tornadoes, lightning, hail, and strong winds. The heavy rainfall could also result in flooding in low-lying areas.

Mr. Nguyen Van Huong, Head of the Weather Forecasting Department at the National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting, has stated that following this rain, the North and Central regions will experience a local heat wave in the second half of April. It is anticipated that temperatures in Hanoi will rapidly increase from April 18 onwards.

In the South, although there will be rainfall in the afternoon and evening, the Eastern region will still experience several hot and sunny days in the coming days. The rainy season is expected to arrive in the South during May and June.