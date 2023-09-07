Ly Hoang Nam's remarkable comeback leads to Challenger 100 quarterfinals

Impressively defeating Wu Tung Lin, Vietnam's top-ranked tennis player, Ly Hoang Nam, has achieved a significant career milestone by securing a spot in the quarterfinals of the Challenger 100 - Shanghai Masters.

Impressively defeating Wu Tung Lin (Taiwan - China), Vietnam's top-ranked tennis player, Ly Hoang Nam, has achieved a significant career milestone by securing a spot in the quarterfinals of the Road to the Rolex Shanghai Masters Challenger 100 tennis tournament, which is presently underway in Shanghai, China.

Ly Hoang Nam, ranked 417th in the world, faced Wu Tung Lin, who holds the 188th rank, a significant 229 places higher than him in the world rankings, in the second-round match this afternoon. In terms of age, Hoang Nam is 26 years old, which makes him one year older than his Taiwanese counterpart.

In the past, these two players have met on two occasions, with victories evenly split between them. In 2017, at the Singapore Open, Ly Hoang Nam secured a 2-0 victory (6/3, 6/3). Meanwhile, at last year's Matsuyama Japan Open, Wu Tung Lin settled the match with the same 2-0 win (6/2, 7/5).

Despite a ranking difference of over 200 places, today's match unfolded as a well-balanced and dramatic encounter. Both players employed a similar playing style, focusing on solid shots with a moderate ball speed. Therefore, the match featured numerous rally exchanges, with Ly Hoang Nam showcasing several impressive point-saving plays.

After conceding a break point to his opponent in the 6th game, falling behind 4/2, and losing the first set 6/3, Ly Hoang Nam underwent a remarkable transformation for the remainder of the match. He adjusted his playing style and mentality to face a somewhat impulsive Wu Tung Lin. The player from Taiwan (China) lost a significant number of points due to his own errors, while Ly Hoang Nam played with confidence, effectively placing the ball on the sidelines. Notably, the tennis player from Hai Dang Tay Ninh Club served exceptionally well today, with nine direct point-winning serves, greatly contributing to his victory.

In the second set, Hoang Nam displayed exceptional performance, securing victory in five consecutive games with two break points, leading 5/0, and ultimately concluding the set with a score of 6/1. In the deciding set, Hoang Nam maintained his momentum with two consecutive break points, leading 4/1 and securing victory with a score of 6/2.

By successfully mounting a comeback and defeating Wu Tung Lin with a score of 2-1 (3/6, 6/1, 6/2), Ly Hoang Nam reached the quarterfinals of the Challenger 100 for the first time in his career, earning 20 ranking points. His next opponent will be the winner of the match between Yosuke Watanuki (Japan, ranked 85th) and Haliak (Belarus, ranked 567th).