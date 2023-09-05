Ly Hoang Nam defeats Chinese tennis player, enters Challenger 100 main draw

Related News Ly Hoang Nam secures first win at Challenger 100 tennis tournament

Despite losing the opening game and conceding the initial break in the pivotal game, Vietnam's top-ranked tennis player, Ly Hoang Nam, displayed remarkable resilience as he staged a comeback to defeat Chinese player Hanwen Li. This victory earned him his first-ever spot in the main round of the Road to the Rolex Shanghai Masters Challenger 100 tennis tournament, currently being held in Shanghai.

On September 4, in the second qualifying match, Ly Hoang Nam, ranked 417th in the world, went up against Hanwen Li, a 21-year-old player ranked 549th globally, to decide who would secure a spot in the main round.

In regards to their world rankings, there is not a substantial gap between the two tennis players. This becomes apparent on the court, where the playing style and ball speed of Ly Hoang Nam and Hanwen Li are not exceptionally high. With their similar playing styles, this match serves as a test of patience, determining who might become impatient first and commit unforced errors in their consistent gameplay.

During the initial set, Hanwen Li displayed a more aggressive approach, frequently launching attacks against Ly Hoang Nam's solid defensive style. When he was still physically fit, Hanwen Li's precise shots granted him control over the match against the Vietnamese player. The pivotal moment came when Ly Hoang Nam led 4/3 and had two opportunities to break but failed to capitalize on them, resulting in a costly outcome for the tennis player of Hai Dang Tay Ninh Club. In the 11th game, Hanwen Li successfully secured a breakpoint and subsequently held serve, securing a 7/5 victory in the first set and taking a 1-0 lead.

From this point onwards, Ly Hoang Nam skillfully reasserted control of the match through his favored defensive approach, further tapping into his defensive prowess. His shots grew increasingly precise, launching the ball deep with impressive spin and height, putting Hanwen Li under considerable pressure. By effectively capitalizing on his opponent's vulnerabilities, Hoang Nam swiftly clinched the second set with a commanding 6/0 victory, thereby equalizing the score at 1-1.

In the crucial deciding set, Ly Hoang Nam was leading 3/2 and had an opportunity to take a break point first, but he could not capitalize on it. Right away, Hanwen Li seized the first break point, taking a 4/3 lead.

Faced with this challenging situation, Ly Hoang Nam showcased his resilience. He decided to put more power into his shots against an opponent with a similar playing style. This strategic choice by the tennis player from Hai Dang Tay Ninh Club paid off as he brilliantly secured two consecutive break points. Furthermore, by maintaining his serve, Hoang Nam won three consecutive games, completing a comeback with a 6/3 victory in the set and ultimately winning the match 2-1.

As the Road to the Rolex Shanghai Masters Challenger 100 is a prestigious tournament, players who qualify from the qualifiers and secure a place in the main draw will still be awarded 5 ATP points. In this tournament, which boasts the presence of numerous top 100 players, the champion will earn 100 ATP points, the runner-up will receive 60 points, and the third-place player will be granted 36 points.