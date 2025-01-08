Localities urged to prepare for intense cold wave

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting alerted that an intense cold wave is about to hit the country.

The capital city of Hanoi wakes up to chilly temperatures and defense fog.

It is forecast that on January 9, the Northern, North Central and mid-Central regions will wake up to chilly temperatures ranging from 10 degrees Celsius to 13 degrees Celsius, dropping to 6-9 degrees Celsus in mountainous areas, and falling below 5 degrees Celsius in high peak.

Additionally, the Gulf of Tonkin, the Central and Southern regions of the East Sea, and coastal areas from Quang Tri to Khanh Hoa will strengthen blustery winds, rough seas and huge waves under the impacts of the enhanced cold wave.

In response, on January 7 late, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Hoang Hiep sent an official letter to urge localities to take proactively preventive measures.

The directive emphasized that the provinces and cities in the Northern and North Central regions should closely monitor the developments of the cold wave and promptly inform preventive measures.

Local authorities are required to review plans to respond to the extreme cold, guide residents how to safeguard their health, and warn against using coal stoves in enclosed spaces to minimize the risk of accidents.

Additionally, it is necessary to make sure livestock, poultry and crops are safe by food reserve, disease prevention and keeping warm in the barn from the cold.

As for coastal provinces from Quang Ninh to Kien Giang, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development calls for notifying vessels operating at sea to avoid strong winds and ensure the safety of people and property; maintaining regular communication with vessels.

By Van Phuc-Translated by Huyen Huong