Local officials, youth union members pay tribute to President Ton Duc Thang

On March 30, a delegation from HCMC, along with representatives from various provinces and cities and youth union members, paid tribute to President Ton Duc Thang on the occasion of the 46th anniversary of his passing (March 30, 1980 – 2026).

The Ho Chi Minh City Trade Union delegation observes a moment of silence in memory of President Ton Duc Thang. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City Trade Union was led by Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor, Nguyen Kim Loan.

The commemorative ceremony took place at the Ho Chi Minh Museum in Saigon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. Attendees solemnly offered incense and flowers in remembrance of the late President, expressing deep respect and gratitude for his significant contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation.

Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor, Nguyen Kim Loan, offers incense to President Ton Duc Thang. (Photo: SGGP)

President Ton Duc Thang was a close friend and comrade of the great President Ho Chi Minh and a distinguished leader of the working class. He remains a shining example of diligence, thrift, integrity, and wholehearted devotion to the revolutionary cause and the people.

He bequeathed to the Vietnamese nation an invaluable legacy of revolutionary ideology, morality, and style. This legacy embodies the generosity of the people in the Southern region; a profound sense of humanity, resilience, creativity, and talent; as well as the steadfast spirit of a patriot. It is also reflected in his selflessness, modesty, simplicity, and purity.

From his early life as a worker, through years of imprisonment, to his tenure in key positions of the Party and the State, President Ton Duc Thang consistently devoted his affection to compatriots and comrades, always ready to share hardships and stand alongside the people.

Officials of the Ho Chi Minh City Trade Union offer incense in remembrance of President Ton Duc Thang. (Photo: SGGP)

President Ton Duc Thang was born and raised on Ong Ho Islet in My Hoa Hung Commune, An Giang Province. The indomitable traditions of his homeland and the nation early instilled in him a deep sense of patriotism.

Though he left his native land at a young age, the realities of life and the class consciousness of the working class continued to shape and temper him, forging Ton Duc Thang into a steadfast revolutionary and, ultimately, a revered leader of the Vietnamese people.

Delegates offer incense in remembrance of President Ton Duc Thang. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thai Phuong - Translated by Kim Khanh