Local, int’l beauty queens chosen as HCMC Tourism Week 2024’s ambassadors

Accordingly, runner-up of Miss Cosmo 2024 Mook Karnruethai Tassabut, Miss Universe Vietnam 2022 Ngoc Chau, Miss Universe Vietnam 2023 Bui Xuan Hanh, runner-up of Miss Universe Vietnam 2023 Hoang Thi Nhung, First Runner-up of Miss Universe Vietnam 2022 Thao Nhi Le, and second Runner-up of Miss Universe Vietnam 2022 Huynh Pham Thuy Tien will participate in activities and events to promote the images and culture of Ho Chi Minh City.

Organized for the first time in 2021, the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week is developed into a chain of tourism, sports, and music events to serve domestic and international visitors, especially during the year-end holiday season. The Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week has currently become an annual traditional event for the city’s tourism industry.

Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week takes place from December 5 to 12, featuring over 80 cultural, sports, culinary, and tourism activities across the city. Notably, AR (Augmented Reality) technology, offering an interactive experience that combines the real world and computer-generated 3D content, is applied in activities, promising to provide an exciting experiential space for visitors and offering an opportunity to explore the culture, history, and geography of Ho Chi Minh City.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh