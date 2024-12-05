Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week commences at 112-year-old market

The inauguration ceremony for Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week themed "Lively Festival Season," was held this morning at the historic Ben Thanh Market.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung and Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa presented flowers to participants.

In conjunction with this event, over 80 activities are being conducted concurrently across Thu Duc City and 21 districts to celebrate HCMC Tourism Week. Residents and visitors throughout Ho Chi Minh City are invited to engage in various tourism-related events, including cultural and artistic exhibitions, sports activities, culinary experiences, and the introduction of new tour offerings.

This year, attendees at the check-in locations for Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week, which spans various districts including Thu Duc City, will have the opportunity to explore the culture and history of each area through interactive quiz games that utilize Augmented Reality (AR) technology. This initiative represents a significant effort by the Ho Chi Minh City tourism sector to leverage technology in the promotion of tourism.

From December 5 to December 8, special art performances will be held at the main stage of the Ben Thanh Market Relics area during the following time slots: 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. These events will feature a fashion show showcasing the Ao Dai collection by Designer Trung Dinh, along with musical performances.

At the same time, visitors to the tourism booths can experience many folk games such as sack jumping, mandarin squares, hopscotch with many attractive gifts.

At the launching ceremony, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism announced the implementation of the program "Designing a tourism program to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification".

This is an opportunity for travel businesses, tour guides, students of tourism training schools who have a passion for tourism as well as historical knowledge to design tours and routes to promote Ho Chi Minh City tourism.

During the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung stated that the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week is an integral component of the strategy to organize events, festivals, and regular activities aimed at attracting tourists to the city. This initiative plays a significant role in enhancing the brand of the southern metropolis's tourism sector.

The launch ceremony for HCMC Tourism Week 2024, held at the historic Ben Thanh Market, featured a variety of activities, including a tram and bicycle parade, a tourism exhibition, and traditional cultural performances. These events were designed to honor the iconic status of the market.

The booth of To he - a traditional Vietnamese toy captivates visitors' attention

The 112-year-old Ben Thanh Market, which was recently recognized as a city-level relic, is situated next to the Ben Thanh Metro Station. This state-of-the-art metro station, the largest and most modern on Metro Line No. 1, is scheduled to commence commercial operations by the end of the month.

A series of large-scale tourism, sports, and music events are taking place in Ho Chi Minh City including the 7th edition of the Ho Chi Minh City Techcombank International Marathon, the Mass Participation World Conference, the 2024 World Teqball Championship, the Cho Lon Food Story Festival at the District 5 Cultural and Sports Center, the international Ho Do music festival, the 2024 Ho Chi Minh City Brass Band Festival, and the Puppet Festival.

Additionally, the 8WONDER Winter 2024 International Music Festival, the 2024 shopping season program, a lighting decoration initiative, and the year-end countdown festival are also scheduled.

