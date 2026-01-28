Phuoc An Bridge gradually takes shape over Thi Vai River

After more than two years of construction, the Phuoc An Bridge project spanning the Thi Vai River is accelerating, with several components surpassing 60 percent completion.

Once finished in 2027, the bridge will not only shorten travel time between HCMC and Dong Nai but also enhance connectivity to the Cai Mep–Thi Vai port complex, providing a strong boost to inter-regional logistics and industrial development.

In the early days of 2026, construction activity at the Phuoc An Bridge site is in full swing. Viewed from above, rows of bridge piers rise from the Thi Vai River, while girder segments steadily extend over the water, shaping the outline of a major transport infrastructure project taking form.

Workers bustle with construction activities at the site.

Phuoc An Bridge links Phu My Ward (HCMC) with Nhon Trach (Dong Nai) and has a total length of approximately 4,378 meters. Of this, the main bridge accounts for more than 3,514 meters, with the remainder comprising approach roads and interchanges connecting to Phuoc An Port. The project carries a total investment of nearly VND4.88 trillion from central and local government budgets. Construction began in late 2022, with completion scheduled for 2027.

The only bridge spanning the Thi Vai River, linking HCMC with Dong Nai

This is the only bridge spanning the Thi Vai River to directly connect HCMC and Dong Nai. It is also Asia’s largest-span extradosed bridge, featuring a navigational clearance of 55 meters, allowing vessels of up to 30,000 tons to pass safely beneath.

The project has reached nearly 50 percent of the total construction volume.

According to on-site observations, after more than two years of implementation, the project has reached nearly 50 percent of its total workload, broadly in line with the overall schedule. On the Phu My side, site clearance has been completed, enabling contractors to accelerate construction. In contrast, several land clearance issues on the Nhon Trach side are still being addressed.

Rows of bridge piers rise in succession, creating a dynamic construction rhythm.

Under Package No.38, covering the Phu My approach bridge, contractors have completed bored piles, load-reduction slabs, abutment M0, and multiple bridge piers, achieving more than 65 percent of the package’s value—equivalent to roughly VND632 billion. The continuous sequence of piers underscores the project’s fast-paced construction rhythm.

The bridge’s cable system

At the main bridge section, Package No.39 is focusing on tower shafts and extradosed girders, a technically demanding structure. Girder segments are gradually cantilevering out from both banks toward the final closure point. Construction value has reached nearly 64 percent, amounting to more than VND1 trillion.

Contractors are focusing on the construction of the tower shafts and extradosed girder spans.

Meanwhile, construction packages on the Dong Nai side, from pier T40 to abutment M75, remain in the early stages due to dependence on land handover progress. Equipment and machinery have already been mobilized, ready to scale up works as soon as conditions allow.

Girder segments are gradually extending from both sides toward the final closure point.

Once completed, Phuoc An Bridge will significantly shorten travel distances between HCMC, Dong Nai, and the Cai Mep–Thi Vai port complex, while opening up new development space for riverside industry, logistics, and urban areas. Each advancing span today is steadily turning the vision of a modern inter-regional transport corridor in the Southeastern region into reality.

By Thanh Huy – Translated by Thuy Doan