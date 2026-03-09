Success of enterprises drives prosperity of HCMC: Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc

Ho Chi Minh City is committed to accompanying, supporting and creating the most favorable conditions for investors, including TH Group, to effectively implement their projects.

On the morning of March 9, TH Food Chain Joint Stock Company (TH Group) commenced the TH Binh Duong Clean Food Processing Plant.

Attending the ceremony were Mr. Truong Tan Sang, former Politburo member and former State President; Ms. Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, former Politburo member and former Chairwoman of the National Assembly; Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Mr. Phan Dinh Trac, former Politburo member, former Secretary of the Party Central Committee and former Head of the Party Central Committee's Internal Affairs Commission; and Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, former Politburo member and former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

Also in attendance were Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee; and Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

Former President Truong Tan Sang, former National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang attend the groundbreaking ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc highly appreciated the sustainable development orientation of TH Group, which consistently pursues a production philosophy that is environmentally friendly. The project will be built on an area of ten hectares, utilizing modern technological systems and aiming for a green economy, circular economy, and sustainable production model.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc delivers his speech at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The HCMC Chairman emphasized that this is a development model the city always encourages and prioritizes, focusing on the application of science and technology, increasing processing value, developing clean food supply chains and improving the nutritional quality for people. This will contribute to building a healthier society and enhancing the physical stature of Vietnamese people.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc reaffirmed that the city consistently upholds the view that “the success of enterprises drives the prosperity of Ho Chi Minh City”. Therefore, the Ho Chi Minh City government commits to always accompany, support and create the most favorable conditions for investors, including TH Group, to effectively implement their projects.

The city will continue to improve the investment environment, develop transport infrastructure, logistics and distribution systems, while strengthening supply–demand connectivity and expanding markets so that high-quality clean food products can quickly reach domestic consumers and gradually enter international markets.

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc also called on TH Group to continue focusing resources and implementing the project with quality and on schedule so that the plant can soon come into operation and become a modern clean food processing center for southern Vietnam. City leaders believe that the project will help promote the development of the clean food industry, contribute to economic growth and improve people’s quality of life.

Former President Truong Tan Sang, former National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, together with other delegates, perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the project. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Expressing sincere thanks for the attention and support from central and Ho Chi Minh City leaders, the Chairwoman of the Vietnam Women Entrepreneurs Association and founder and Chairwoman of the Strategic Council of TH Group Thai Huong said that the group has decided to invest more than VND6 trillion (US$228 million) to build the TH Binh Duong Clean Food Processing Plant with a capacity of nearly 1 million tons of products per year at Song Than 3 Industrial Park.

Chairwoman of the Strategic Council of TH Group Thai Huong speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

According to her, the project will enhance modern food processing capacity, increase the value of Vietnamese agricultural products and ensure a stable and safe food supply for the Ho Chi Minh City market and the Southern region.

After the groundbreaking ceremony, delegates attended the program “Tree-Planting Festival in eternal gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh.”

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong