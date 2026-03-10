Finance Ministry pushes cashless payments to strengthen tax management

The Ministry of Finance has directed provinces and cities to accelerate cashless payment adoption, aiming to close tax loopholes, curb evasion, and build a transparent business environment ahead of the 2026 transition away from lump-sum taxation.

The Ministry of Finance announced yesterday that it had issued Official Dispatch No. 01/CD-BTC to leaders of provinces and major cities, calling for stronger coordination to promote cashless payments and enhance tax management.

According to the dispatch, the ministry has recently directed tax authorities to implement a range of measures to support taxpayers. With close cooperation from local governments, tax administration has recorded several positive results, particularly in assisting business households in transitioning to the tax declaration method from January 1, 2026.

To date, the majority of the business community and business households have adapted to modern conveniences such as electronic tax declaration, payment, refund, and electronic invoices. The widespread application of cashless payment solutions not only helps people save time and resources but also creates a transparent data platform for management agencies.

In practice, loopholes still exist in some areas and sectors. According to the Ministry of Finance's assessment, some individuals and organizations still exploit cash payments or the use of personal accounts to conceal actual revenue.

This behavior aims to evade tax obligations, creating unfair business practices. Recently, tax authorities have coordinated with relevant agencies to investigate and prosecute many serious tax evasion cases, demonstrating the complexity of this issue.

To fulfill the 2026 budget revenue targets and promote a transparent business environment, Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang has requested local leaders to direct Party committees, authorities, and relevant departments to strengthen coordination with tax agencies in implementing key tasks.

These include continuing to effectively carry out the Government’s directive on enhancing guidance, communication, and public awareness to further promote cashless payments; ensuring that the payment needs of citizens, businesses, and household enterprises are met; preventing tax evasion; and strictly handling violations of the law.

At the same time, the Ministry requested people’s committees of provinces and cities to coordinate with tax authorities in managing household and individual businesses after the abolition of the lump-sum tax from January 1. Particular emphasis will be placed on disseminating information and supporting household businesses during the transition.

By Luu Thuy - Translated by Anh Quan