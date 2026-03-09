Weekend customs clearance pilot energizes Mong Cai–Dongxing border trade

Officials at the Mong Cai border gate, together with local authorities, greeting the first truck successfully cleared through weekend customs

The pilot program for weekend customs clearance at Bac Luan II Bridge turned the Mong Cai–Dongxing border gate into a bustling hub, with hundreds of tons of goods flowing across Vietnam and China, opening new opportunities for businesses and boosting bilateral trade.

The initiative is expected to create additional opportunities for businesses and strengthen bilateral trade between the two countries.

Unlike the typically quiet atmosphere of previous weekends, the Bac Luan II Bridge area was notably livelier on March 7 and 8. From early morning, the rumble of container trucks and the presence of border officials in green uniforms created a bustling scene as Quang Ninh Province (Vietnam) and Guangxi Province (China) officially launched the pilot program.

At the Bac Luan II Bridge area, despite it being the weekend, long lines of trucks carrying fresh seafood waited to complete customs procedures. Within the first few hours, approximately 40 trucks carrying over 150 tons of frozen seafood, worth approximately VND70 billion (US$2.69 million), completed customs clearance to Dongxing (China).

Conversely, the import flow was equally bustling, with 12 container trucks bringing 300 tons of electronic components, automobiles, and textile raw materials into Vietnam. Even though March 8 was a Sunday, import and export activities continued to be vibrant, with over 150 tons of agricultural products worth approximately VND80 billion exported to China and tens of tons of components and raw materials imported into Vietnam.

According to Truong Manh Hung, Head of the Quang Ninh Provincial Economic Zone Management Board, the implementation of weekend customs clearance at the Mong Cai (Vietnam) and Dongxing (China) border gates is a concrete step towards effectively implementing the agreements reached at the 2026 spring talks between the Secretary of the Guangxi Party Committee (China) and the secretaries of five provinces and cities of Vietnam.

To ensure smooth customs clearance and import/export operations on weekends, the Quang Ninh Provincial People's Committee has directed relevant agencies at the border gates and logistics units to make thorough preparations in terms of personnel and equipment. The goal is not only to expedite customs clearance but also to minimize costs and increase the attractiveness of the Mong Cai - Dongxing border gate route. At the customs clearance area, the working atmosphere is urgent and efficient.

Pham Ngoc Linh, Deputy Team Leader of the Mong Cai International Border Gate Customs, said that the unit has developed a plan to assign officers to work continuously, ensuring both quick processing of procedures and timely handling of arising situations so that businesses do not have to wait.

In addition to ensuring sufficient manpower and streamlined administrative procedures, the cargo inspection area also features many modern devices to speed up the cargo clearance process. At Tan Dai Duong International Import-Export Joint Stock Company's area, giant container cranes operate smoothly, gradually replacing the previous manual methods. A representative of the company said that the unit has invested in 40 pieces of equipment, such as container handling machines, container cranes, and heavy-duty forklifts. While manual loading and unloading previously took 2-4 hours per container, with this equipment system, it only takes about 5 minutes to complete. The company is capable of serving even when the volume of vehicles increases dramatically on weekends.

Many import–export businesses have welcomed the introduction of weekend customs clearance, describing it as a “lifesaver” in terms of time. A representative of Quyet Tam Tien Trading Company shared this view after completing the export of a shipment of lobsters. “Because we deal with fresh products, every hour of waiting carries risks in both cost and quality,” the representative said. “Previously, if goods arrived late on Friday afternoon, we had to wait until Monday to complete export procedures. Continuous customs clearance seven days a week allows businesses to be fully proactive, shortens storage time and improves competitiveness.”

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan