Mother vessel throughput at Cai Mep–Thi Vai rises 18 percent in nine months

The total mother vessel cargo volume handled through the port cluster reached 5.6 million TEUs in the first nine months of 2025, marking an 18-percent year-on-year growth.

Mother vessel docks at SSIT Port.

According to a report by the Vietnam Seaports Association (VPA), the Cai Mep–Thi Vai deep-water port cluster has continued to strengthen its standing on the global maritime map, recording an impressive increase in mother vessel throughput during the first nine months of 2025.

Mother vessel docks at CMIT Port.

This remarkable performance was driven by strong contributions from the cluster’s member ports. Specifically, SSIT Port achieved a throughput of 713,835 TEUs, the highest growth rate in the cluster. CMIT Port followed with 909,145 TEUs, up 28 percent from the same period last year. TCIT Port maintained a 14-percent growth rate with 1,642,150 TEUs, while TCTT Port matched that pace with 918,341 TEUs. Gemalink Port recorded a throughput of 1,403,577 TEUs, an 8-percent increase year-on-year.

Port operators attributed this robust growth to their ability to maintain smooth cargo flow, avoiding congestion and berth delays. In addition to sustaining traditional routes to the US and Europe, ports in the cluster have proactively attracted major shipping lines to open new direct services to Africa, diversifying cargo sources and ensuring sustainable growth momentum.

Container trucks transport goods from the SSIT Port.

At the end of September 2025, the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence released the latest Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) covering the 2020–2024 period. The Cai Mep–Thi Vai port cluster retained its position as the world’s 7th most efficient port complex, underscoring its consistent operational performance and competitiveness—outpacing major regional ports such as Singapore, Hong Kong (China), and Tanjung Pelepas (Malaysia).

Mother vessels are ultra-large container ships that typically operate on intercontinental routes to the Americas and Europe. The continued rise in mother vessel calls highlights the growing confidence of global shipping lines in choosing Cai Mep–Thi Vai as a direct port of call, reducing the need for transshipment through regional hubs.

By Thanh Huy – Translated by Thuy Doan