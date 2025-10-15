Development of Cai Mep – Thi Vai, Can Gio ports aims at global logistics network

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has urgently assessed transshipment cargo routes, transport volumes, and related economic and technical impacts to ensure the development of Cai Mep–Thi Vai Port.

Cai Mep–Thi Vai Port (Photo: SGGP)

It must align with the city's and the Southeast region’s logistics strategy, contributing to the establishment of Vietnam’s international logistics hub.

The department is required to finalize and submit the report and documentation by October 24.

On the afternoon of October 15, the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee issued an official statement announcing the conclusions of Standing Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Tho regarding the proposal titled “Continued Development and Modernization of Cai Mep–Thi Vai International Port into the Country’s Largest Transshipment Hub with Regional and Global Reach.”

Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee affirmed that the continued development and modernization of Cai Mep–Thi Vai International Port is a critical task aligned with Resolution No. 24-NQ/TW dated October 7, 2022, issued by the Politburo, and Government Resolution No. 154/NQ-CP on socio-economic development and national defense and security in the Southeast region through 2030, with a vision to 2045.

Following the city's administrative merger under Resolution 202/2025/QH15, the review, update, and finalization of the project have become an urgent requirement to ensure consistency, effectiveness, and efficiency in the city’s new development orientation.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has instructed the Department of Construction to urgently finalize the draft proposal, incorporating feedback from participating agencies and focusing on key priorities. The department is to update the socio-economic development objectives in line with the draft Resolution of the 2025–2030 Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress, providing a foundation for refining the proposal’s rationale, objectives, and strategic direction.

The department must also coordinate with the Department of Planning and Architecture to review and integrate relevant elements from the master plans of Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong, and Ba Ria–Vung Tau. Additionally, it must incorporate findings from updated planning studies following the recent administrative merger to ensure coherent development of seaports and technical infrastructure.

The proposal must also include the latest data on regional port operations from 2024 to the present and clearly define the modernization that entails covering technology, equipment, logistics models, and the development of technical inspection centers toward building a smart, green, and sustainable port system.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has requested the Department of Construction to thoroughly study the relationship and complementarity between Cai Mep–Thi Vai Port and Can Gio International Transshipment Port, as outlined in Prime Minister’s Decision No. 148/QD-TTg dated January 16, 2025.

Accordingly, there is a need to assess transshipment cargo flows, transport volumes, and the associated economic and technical impacts to ensure that the development of Cai Mep–Thi Vai Port aligns with the logistics strategies of Ho Chi Minh City and the Southeast region. This effort aims to contribute to the establishment of Vietnam’s international logistics hub.

The relevant documentation and report must be finalized and submitted by October 24.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, the development and modernization of Cai Mep–Thi Vai Port is not merely an infrastructure project but a strategic move aimed at positioning Ho Chi Minh City as an international transshipment hub and affirming Vietnam’s leading role in regional logistics across Asia.

Cai Mep–Thi Vai is currently one of Vietnam’s largest deep-water ports, capable of accommodating vessels of over 200,000 DWT and offering direct connections to trans-Pacific and European maritime routes.

The continued modernization and integrated development of Cai Mep–Thi Vai, in tandem with Can Gio International Transshipment Port, will help establish a comprehensive logistics network of regional and international significance. This will play a vital role in transforming Ho Chi Minh City into a modern, smart, and sustainable maritime commerce and logistics center.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh