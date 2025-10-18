Cai Mep-Thi Vai port continue to welcome int'l cruise ships until mid-2026

The Ministry of Construction has approved the continued reception of international cruise ships at several ports in the Cai Mep - Thi Vai area through June 30, 2026, to support regional tourism development.

Cruise ship passengers arrive at Cai Mep - Thi Vai port in June 2025 preparing for transit and sightseeing trips to Ho Chi Minh City

The Cai Mep - Thi Vai port cluster, part of the Ho Chi Minh City seaport system, has been granted permission to receive international cruise ships until June 30, 2026. The Ministry of Construction issued an official document yesterday approving this extension to make better use of existing port infrastructure and meet the growing tourism demand in the Southern region.

The approved terminals include Thi Vai, Thi Vai International Port, Tan Cang – Cai Mep Thi Vai Terminal, SP-SSA International Terminal, Tan Cang – Cai Mep International Terminal, PTSC Phu My Port Joint Stock Company (PTSC Phu My Port), Petrochemical & Services Port Phu My, SP-PSA International Port and Saigon International Terminals Vietnam.

The Ministry assigned the Vietnam Maritime and Inland Waterways Administration to coordinate details in accordance with industry regulations, and to guide and supervise port operators in reviewing facilities, ensuring adequate equipment, and preparing reception plans that meet maritime safety, security, fire prevention, and environmental protection standards.

The administration is also required to complete the necessary procedures to officially add passenger-handling functions to these ports before the June 2026 deadline.

As previously reported by Sai Gon Giai Phong, several cruise lines had appealed for help after the administration’s earlier notice stated that Cai Mep - Thi Vai ports “lacked cruise-handling functions,” resulting in the international liner, Ovation of the Seas, carrying 4,000 passengers being forced to reroute. The sudden cancellation disrupted schedules and caused significant setbacks to cruise tourism operations.

Cai Mep - Thi Vai Cruise Tourism Trends: 2024–2026 Projections The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism reports a growing trajectory for international cruise arrivals at the Cai Mep - Thi Vai area, thereby strengthening the city's regional standing as a premier cruise tourism hub. Analysis of the official projections indicates a fluctuating but overall positive expansion in the sector: - 2024 Performance: The area successfully hosted 65 cruise ships, carrying approximately 287,000 passengers. - 2025 Forecast: Projections anticipate a temporary decrease to 48 cruise ships and approximately 180,000 passengers. This volume shift is attributed to a focus on large-scale, luxury vessels operating extended itineraries. - 2026 Outlook: The sector is poised for significant recovery and growth, with preliminary registration data showing 118 cruise ships scheduled to dock, representing a total of over 260,000 international passengers. These figures underscore the long-term confidence in the Cai Mep - Thi Vai port's capacity and Ho Chi Minh City's appeal as a destination for high-value cruise tourism.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan